Flawless free throw shooting helps Assumption hold off PV

It’s only four games into the season and Sean Peeters already is getting used to this.
In every game this season, the Davenport Assumption forward has been double-teamed, jostled and trapped. And every game he has managed to still get his points.
Pleasant Valley made Peeters work for everything he got Friday night but the 6-foot-5 senior still managed to score 22 points — thanks to a 12-for-12 effort at the free throw line — and lead Assumption to a 43-35 victory at the Knights’ gym.
It actually matched the season-low point total for Peeters, who is averaging 26 per game.
"There’s definitely been a lot more pressure on me," Peeters said. "Teams have focused on me a lot more, especially after we graduated all those good seniors last year …
"They’re a really good defensive team. They’re really well-coached with really tough, smart basketball players. They didn’t make a single shot easy for us."
Assumption (4-0, 2-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) actually made only 10 field goals in the contest, including only four conventional 2-pointers, but it made all 17 of its foul shots. Dayne Hodge sank the five that Peeters didn’t attempt and finished with 13 points.
Peeters made only 4 of 11 shots from the field and turned it over about a half dozen times against PV’s double-teaming tactics.
You have free articles remaining.
"We wanted to make things hard for him …," Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said. "Give him credit. He put his head down in there and got to the foul line and made shots, but I think we did a nice job of helping."
Assumption started out hot with four different players making 3-pointers in the first quarter before Jacob Townsend scored eight straight points to tie the game in the second quarter. Peeters and Hodge led a 9-2 run to finish the half and the Knights were in control the rest of the way.
With a 37-27 lead after three quarters, they did not attempt a shot in the first four minutes of the second half.
"We had the lead, and they play at a little slower pace so we just tried to air it out and take some time off," Peeters said.
The Spartans (2-2, 0-2 MAC) cut the deficit to six points before Hodge made four free throws in the final two minutes. Peeters finished things off with a breakaway dunk in the final minute.
Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick was happy with the way his players responded to everything the Spartans threw at them.
"Pleasant Valley is year in and year out, one of the best defensive teams in the state," he said. "We knew they were going to sit in those gaps and take away those drives. Others team have done the same thing, but I think we have a good supporting cast around Sean. We were able to knock down some 3s and we were able to stretch them out and score enough points to win."
Hillman, whose team scored just 21 points against MAC favorite North Scott on Tuesday, saw progress.
"I thought our kids played with a lot of toughness tonight," he said. "We did some things to give ourselves a chance. We’ve just got to clean some things up and make a few more plays here and there. Tonight, I think, shows us we’re headed in the right direction."