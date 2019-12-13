Flawless free throw shooting helps Assumption hold off PV

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We wanted to make things hard for him …," Pleasant Valley coach Steve Hillman said. "Give him credit. He put his head down in there and got to the foul line and made shots, but I think we did a nice job of helping."

Assumption started out hot with four different players making 3-pointers in the first quarter before Jacob Townsend scored eight straight points to tie the game in the second quarter. Peeters and Hodge led a 9-2 run to finish the half and the Knights were in control the rest of the way.

With a 37-27 lead after three quarters, they did not attempt a shot in the first four minutes of the second half.

"We had the lead, and they play at a little slower pace so we just tried to air it out and take some time off," Peeters said.

The Spartans (2-2, 0-2 MAC) cut the deficit to six points before Hodge made four free throws in the final two minutes. Peeters finished things off with a breakaway dunk in the final minute.

Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick was happy with the way his players responded to everything the Spartans threw at them.