Flexing muscle: Davenport North rolls over Geneseo 69-33

Davenport North controlled the action to earn a strong 69-33 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.

Davenport North opened a giant 44-16 gap over Geneseo at the intermission.

The Wildcats and the Maple Leafs were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-20 as the fourth quarter started.

