 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Flexing muscle: Davenport North rolls over Geneseo 69-33
0 Comments

Flexing muscle: Davenport North rolls over Geneseo 69-33

  • 0

Davenport North controlled the action to earn a strong 69-33 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

Recently on December 10 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.

Davenport North opened a giant 44-16 gap over Geneseo at the intermission.

The Wildcats and the Maple Leafs were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-20 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News