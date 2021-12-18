Flexing muscle: Davenport North rolls over Geneseo 69-33

Davenport North controlled the action to earn a strong 69-33 win against Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.
Recently on December 10 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.
Davenport North opened a giant 44-16 gap over Geneseo at the intermission.
The Wildcats and the Maple Leafs were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-20 as the fourth quarter started.
