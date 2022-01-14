 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Moline rolls over Rock Island Alleman 99-49
Moline handled Rock Island Alleman 99-49 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Moline took on East Moline United Township on January 7 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Maroons opened with a 32-16 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

The Maroons registered a 54-29 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

Moline took control in the third quarter with an 84-38 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.

