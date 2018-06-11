When Mark Bigler submitted his resignation as Davenport West's boys basketball coach this spring, David Robinson was the first person to pop into activities director Kevin Petersen's office to inquire about the opening.
"He wanted this position, and he wanted it bad," Petersen said. "He definitely made it evident he was ready for this."
Robinson was selected as Bigler's successor and expected to be approved by Davenport's school board Monday night.
The 45-year-old Robinson is a familiar name to basketball fans around the Quad-Cities. He starred at Rock Island under the late Duncan Reid from 1989-91, played two seasons of Division I basketball at St. Louis University and spent a year with the Quad-City Thunder in the Continental Basketball Association.
More recently, Robinson was an assistant coach under Marc Polite at United Township before joining Bigler's staff at West the past two seasons. He was the head sophomore coach this past winter.
"It is not like we're starting over," Robinson said. "We had a pretty good run last year, and we're going to build on what we've been doing. The goal is to be at the top of the (Mississippi Athletic Conference). That's what we'll be shooting for."
Robinson, a security para educator at West, said he's had a desire to be a varsity head coach for the past five or six seasons.
His brother, Iowa State assistant coach Daniyal Robinson, has asked him several times when he was going to make the leap to head coach.
"I knew when the time would come around," David Robinson said. "Initially, I still had a lot to learn.
"About five years ago, I knew I was there. This was a situation where it was the right place and right time. The committee decided to pick me, and now I need to hold up my end of the bargain."
Petersen said Robinson's energy was palpable in the interview process.
Even before Robinson was officially given the job, he was organizing and running West's summer program.
"I've never really met a coach as passionate as him," Petersen said. "He's in the gym every day, all day working with the kids as much as possible. He's built a great rapport with the kids and has a wealth of knowledge from all his basketball experiences."
Robinson credits Reid and his grandmother, who helped raise he and his brother, Daniyal, for that passion.
"I really saw up close how coach Reid changed a lot of lives and he was dedicated to get guys to believe basketball could help them better themselves," Robinson said. "I saw the sacrifices my grandmother made in her life, so I really want to help as many young kids as possible to get them on the right track."
The Falcons will have many new faces on the court this winter.
West graduated all five starters from last season's 15-win club, including three-year starters Brett Erwin and Kenny Clay along with Trey Sampson.
"We will be a lot more up-and-down, a different pace of game," Robinson said.
Given he coached many of the players at the sophomore level, Robinson already has built a foundation with many of the incoming varsity players.
"I see these guys all the time, either in the hallway or the lunch room," Robinson said. "We have a very good relationship, so we're looking to move forward and build on that."