Fourth-quarter DeKalb run sends UT to fifth straight setback

With a quick turnaround time after Friday night's four-point Western Big 6 road loss to Galesburg, the United Township boys' basketball team found itself faced with another challenge.
Hosting a strong DeKalb squad at the Panther Den in East Moline, UT kept taking the Barbs' best shots and fighting back.
Ultimately, though, a 10-0 DeKalb run in the fourth quarter and its 16-of-23 shooting clip in the second half were the decisive factors as the Barbs sent the Panthers to their fifth straight setback with a 65-49 victory Saturday night.
"I've never experienced something like this before," UT coach Ryan Webber said of his 4-5 squad's ongoing skid. "It's a new thing, it's not a fun thing, but we're not going to quit and I'm not going to quit. That's not in my DNA."
Webber felt that between Saturday's game and Friday's 59-55 conference loss to the Silver Streaks, the Panthers made strides but fell just short of coming away with a victory or two.
"I saw some improvement this weekend, even with two losses," he said. "We just finished up a five-game gauntlet that was as tough a stretch as there was."
Trailing 47-34 going into the fourth quarter, the Panthers clawed their way back behind a pair of buckets by junior guard Omarion Roberts, sandwiched around a Darius Rogers' three-point play.
The last of those buckets by Roberts (a team-high 20 points plus four rebounds and three steals) had UT back within 53-47 with 4:16 left in regulation. Unfortunately for the hosts, the offensive deep freeze picked a bad time to settle in.
"It's funny," said Webber. "Basketball is a make-or-miss game. We just picked bad times to miss some bunnies, and they got 3s down at the other end."
Coupled with a career night from senior forward Demarrea Davis (a game-high 22 points, plus eight rebounds), the Barbs kept UT off the scoreboard until there were 45.1 seconds left to play. By that time, DeKalb had reeled off 10 straight points to open up a commanding 63-47 lead.
"I thought we did a good job of trying to shut down their three primary scorers," said Webber, "and their No. 5 guy (Davis) comes out and has the game of his life."
In a sign of things to come, DeKalb (7-2) used a 6-0 spurt to go up 11-5 early in the first quarter. However, the Panthers responded with an 8-0 run of their own, going up 13-11 on a Roberts bucket with 47 seconds left in the period.
DeKalb's Tyler Westberg knocked down a 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds on the clock to put his club up 14-13 after one, but the teams dueled back and forth in the second period, with the Panthers trailing just 26-24 at halftime.
Again, a DeKalb run proved costly to United Township. The Barbs opened the third with a 9-0 run to go up by 11, forcing the hosts to play catch-up the rest of the way.
"That was pretty much the game. We had to play chase from there," said Webber, who also got 10 points and five boards from De'Vontay Wright, with Rogers adding nine points and five boards.