Fourth-quarter push helps Panthers to shake off Galesburg

Three days removed from a major Western Big 6 Conference road win at Rock Island, the United Township High School boys' basketball team came into Friday night flying high.

Welcoming Galesburg to the Panther Den in East Moline, UT was keen to avoid any kind of a letdown in the wake of Tuesday's big victory, and was expecting the Silver Streaks to bring their best effort.

Indeed, Galesburg battled the Panthers tough through three quarters. It wasn't until a 12-0 run in the fourth period enabled the hosts to break away and clinch a 68-51 Big 6 victory.

With senior guard Bristol Lewis scoring 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter — including a trio of three-point plays — the Panthers (6-1, 2-1 WB6) closed the game on a 15-2 run after an Easton Steck bucket got the Streaks (2-5, 0-3) within 53-49 early in the period.

"My shots weren't falling, and I felt a little frustrated," said Lewis, who hit four of six shots and six of seven free throws in the fourth quarter after going just two of eight from the floor in the first three periods. "I knew I had to do what I could to help the team. I got on the glass and got some buckets there. We knew Galesburg was struggling and needed to fire some things up, but both the team and myself, we wanted it more. We wanted this one more."

Matching Lewis (eight rebounds) for game-high scoring honors was fellow senior guard Omarion Roberts. He also had a solid second half for UT, scoring 13 of his 19 points in the second half, including an eight-point fourth quarter.

Roberts also notched a game-high seven steals and added five boards. De'Vontay Wright hit four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points, with Dominic Rhoden adding seven points and five boards for the hosts.

"We look at every team the same," said Roberts. "We want to come out and compete, regardless of who it is we're playing. We knew they'd come out and play hard. We knew we weren't playing the way we were supposed to; we just had to clean it up and make our free throws (down the stretch)."

Led by senior forward Carter Clary's double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds and the outside shooting of junior guard Ian Dominique (three 3s, 11 points), the Silver Streaks sent a message right from the opening tip.

After scoring seven of the game's first nine points, Galesburg fell behind late in the first quarter, but responded with a pair of late buckets, including a basket by Steck (seven points, five rebounds) in the closing seconds to go up 15-12 after one.

"We've got a ton of respect for Galesburg; that's a good team over there," said United Township coach Ryan Webber. "They're very athletic. Clary played well; they were giving it to him in good spots. Steck is one of the better athletes in the league, and Dominique can shoot it."

In terms of avoiding any kind of lull after Tuesday's win at Rock Island, Webber emphasized that the Panthers' most recent win prior to Friday was never a topic of conversation.

"We didn't even talk about that," he said. "We wanted to come out and play as hard as we did on Tuesday, and we did that. These kids play so hard and intensity, any coach would want that to be the identity of their team."

The tide started turning for UT in the second quarter as it went up 29-26 at halftime. The Panthers went up six early in the third, but Galesburg continued to hang tough, tying the game at 35 on a Nolan Carl bucket.

With UT up by just one, Wright knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to close the third quarter and give the hosts a 46-39 lead. The Panthers then put together a closing kick to coast to the finish line.

"We didn't start off well, but in the Western Big 6, a win's a win," said Lewis. "It's another `W' in the win column."