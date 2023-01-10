Freeman brothers spark Moline to big win over Sterling

The Freeman brothers finally got an opportunity to play significant minutes together for the Moline High School boys basketball team and the result didn’t disappoint.

Owen Freeman continued to do his thing, racking up 20 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks Tuesday night in a 74-51 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling at Wharton Field House. His little brother, Braden Freeman, also contributed valuable minutes in his first game since Dec. 2.

Braden Freeman tallied eight points, three boards and a steal and was in the game early and often in his return from a shoulder injury.

“It was great (being back),” Braden Freeman said. “I missed my teammates and everything else about being out there. It was great being back with the squad.”

The sophomore guard’s first points back gave his older brother, Owen Freeman, an assist after Owen snatched an offensive rebound, and found Braeden wide open outside the arc.

He sank it to put Moline (15-2, 6-0 WB6) up 12 early in the second quarter.

“That was awesome,” Owen Freeman said. “His first points back were a kick out from me, so I was really happy to be a part of it. We are all so happy for him to be back out there. He is a great asset to our team, and he’s going to be great.”

The two have been playing together for years, but after getting injured in Moline’s third game of the season, Tuesday night was the first opportunity for the pair to play together in conference play.

“It’s just awesome because I love playing with him,” Braden Freeman said. “He’s someone I definitely look up to. I’m really glad we can be on the court together at the same time.”

As for the game, Moline built a 21-point lead at the half and it never dipped below that in the second half.

Owen Freeman came out with a dominant first quarter, collecting six rebounds and scoring eight points to give the Maroons a 21-11 lead after one.

“I just wanted to get into that mindset to be aggressive,” Owen Freeman said. “I wanted to establish myself early – that’s always my goal.”

Without leading scorer JP Schilling, who averages over 15 points per WB6 contest and missed time for personal reasons, Sterling (14-4, 4-2 WB6) was unable to establish any consistent offense.

Andre Klaver (16 points) and Lucas Austin (10 points) were the Golden Warriors’ most reliable options, but Sterling turned it over 21 times and was outrebounded 31-17.

Moline center Maddux Dieckman also found extended playing time against Sterling and scored five points and grabbed four rebounds. Dieckman stepped up in the second quarter when he dove out of bounds to save a loose ball, and Brock Harding grabbed it and immediately drained a 3 to put Moline ahead 39-18.

Harding finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals and was one of eight Maroons to contribute offensively. He also knocked down five of Moline’s eight shots beyond the arc.

“Everyone on our team stepped up when they were asked,” Owen Freeman said. “Brock, Jasper (Ogburn), and Maddux played huge and that’s really how we were able to win by so much.”

Moline took a 41-20 lead into halftime and it grew from there.

A 15-6 run out of the locker room sparked by five points from Ogburn pushed the lead to 56-26 just three minutes into the third.

Sterling’s Austin and Klaver cut it to 22 points late in the quarter, and forced Moline to call two timeouts in a 20-second span, but by the six minute mark of the fourth the lead was back over 30 points. Harding and Owen Freeman led the charge and starters were pulled once the running clock started.

Grant Welch (7 points) and Trey Taylor (4 points) also scored multiple buckets early in the fourth to put Moline ahead 74-43.

“We got back to being focused,” Owen Freeman said. “We fell off our game plan there in the third for a little bit, but we were able to focus and get back on track.”

The win kept Moline in first place, and undefeated in WB6 play. After a loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament, Moline responded with wins over United Township (15-4), Vashon (6-6) and Sterling.

“These past three games we have played exceptionally well, and it can only go up from here,” Owen Freeman said. “It feels great.”