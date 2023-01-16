Freeman, Harding both drop 20 in high-scoring Moline victory

When Owen Freeman got up Monday morning, he could tell he was about to have a good day.

“Sometimes you just get those feelings when you wake up on game day and just feel like ‘I’m ready,’” Freeman said. “As soon as I woke up, that’s how I felt today. I was ready to go from the jump.

“I felt good, and I feel like that showed tonight.”

Freeman scored Moline’s first six points and finished with a game-high 23 points, six blocks and six boards in Moline’s 86-59 victory over Waubonsie Valley in the QC Custom Tees Shootout at Wharton Field House.

The 6-foot-11 big man shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the field.

“It’s definitely the goal to get him involved early, and he had a definite height advantage inside,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “He’s going to have a challenging week against Galesburg and Simeon this week, but I thought he did a great job Saturday against East St. Louis’ big guys and then guarding the smaller guys tonight. That’s what makes him such an outstanding player.”

Freeman’s hot start forced Waubonsie Valley (8-10) to double-team him down low, which left open shoots around the arc. And with how well Brock Harding (20 points, 8 assists) and Grant Welch (15 points) shot it Saturday, there was no good option.

Harding knocked down a game-high six 3s, and Welch hit five from deep. Moline (18-2) hit 15 as a team. With Trey Taylor (13 points) also effective inside, the Warriors had no answer.

“That was one of the best halves this year,” Harding said. “We got everything we wanted it seemed. Everything was going in. Everybody was scoring and having a good time, and I think that’s how basketball is supposed to be.”

Moline dropped 51 points by the break and shot 18 of 26 (69%) from the floor. By halftime, Moline had three scorers in double figures to build a 51-25 advantage.

“I think these past couple games and practices we have just been clicking,” Harding said. “We are getting to that point in the season where everything should be working. Plus, our defense is turning into offense and that’s exactly where we want to be right now.”

Harding collected four steals and Freeman swatted six shots to start fast breaks. Waubonsie Valley wasn’t careless with the ball (10 turnovers), but each mistake was amplified by a Maroon squad that took advantage of every opportunity.

“Owen did a great job running the court and when Brock got it to him, they collapsed and it allowed us to get open,” Sean Taylor said. “And I thought Trey Taylor might’ve played his best game of the season. Jasper was the most outstanding defensive player we had Saturday night and he was impressive again today.”

Moline stretched the lead to 76-39 in the third before all five starters were pulled before the start of the fourth. Vinablo Adjahoungbeta scored seven for the Maroons in the final quarter.

“It was awesome to see everyone get their shots going, especially with the month coming up, because we are facing tough teams and we need everyone to be confident,” Freeman said. “We need everyone to be locked in.”

Moline will face Simeon (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A), Rolling Meadows (19-2, No. 6 in Class 4A) and Normal Community (12-10) in the final month of the regular season to prepare for postseason play. The Maroons took down East St. Louis (No. 7 in Class 3A) in a dominant 77-53 victory Saturday.

“We are playing really well right now,” Freeman said. “Shots are going in and everyone is playing their role. I feel like we are hitting our best stride, and that’s really scary.

“I can’t wait to see where this team goes.”

Photos: Moline defeats Waubonsie Valley, 86-59, in Custom Tees Shootout