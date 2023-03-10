CHAMPAIGN — Ever since they were AAU teammates the summer after their freshman years, Moline’s Brock Harding knew that he and Owen Freeman — then playing prep basketball at Bradley-Bourbonnais — had a special connection.

Harding, a generational talent at point guard, is quick and creative with the ball and went on to become Moline’s all-time leading scorer and one of the best scorers in Western Big 6 Conference history.

Freeman, near 7-feet tall, is an athletic, versatile big man that can run the floor when Harding pushes on the gas.

The two clicked from the start.

When Freeman’s dad moved to the area for work ahead of his senior year, Freeman transferred schools and the connection came together in Maroon and White.

A “match made in heaven” on the court has helped lead Moline all the way to the Class 4A state title game following Friday's 50-36 semifinal win over Downers Grover North at the State Farm Center.

The second-ranked Maroons (34-3) face top-ranked Benet Academy (35-1) around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. It is Moline’s first shot at a state title since 1951.

“I think this whole season we’ve shown that it’s something special,” Harding said of his synergy with Freeman. “Once I figured it out, it was just a great feeling knowing I was going to have the best big man in the state, one of the best big men in the country.”

That connection will also continue at the next level with both signed to play at the University of Iowa.

“We’ve had that chemistry, and once he came to our first practice, the team just embraced him with open arms and we just bonded right from the jump,” Harding said.

Both have averaged around 18 points per game this season. Harding scored a game-high 21 points and Freeman had nine points in Friday’s victory.

Moline has reached the Final Four six times in its long history, finishing as state runner-up twice.

Moline has a shot at backing up the season’s ultimate goal.

“Every team says that at the beginning of the year, they want to play for a state championship,” Harding said, “but we knew that, hey, if we really lock in, we have a great chance of doing this.”

“This was our dream, this was our conversation,” Freeman said. “We wanted to win a state championship. That’s what we have the opportunity for (Saturday). That’s just what we talked about from the jump.”

The expectations have been high before the season began. Moline has put in the work to match its best finish in school history and march a win from its first state title.

“Our dreams that we had are coming true,” Freeman said.

Moline’s defense has been a big part of that, and Freeman’s presence in the paint has been a major factor.

Whether it is commanding double teams down low, or altering shots on defense, containing Freeman has been a tall task for years.

“The big man to point guard connection is something different,” Harding said. “We know that if he plays good, we’re going to win games. If I play good, we’re going to win games. We honestly don’t care who scores; who does this, who does that. If we win games, we know we’re doing what we need to do.”

Moline coach Sean Taylor said that unselfishness and their experience is what makes them so good. Not to mention Harding's ability to lead the team ever since he came on as a freshman.

"His freshman year, I gave him the car keys and said, 'You're driving us,'" Taylor said of Harding. "He's driven us for four years."

Harding set the tone early Friday with 14 points in the first quarter as he hit his first three 3-pointers.

"He gets everybody where they need to go," Taylor said. "There's not a better point guard in the state, a better leader in the state, than Brock."

Freeman said that while their games on the court are a perfect match, their personalities can be different, but it works.

“We’re like complete opposites of each other,” Freeman said. “He’s more feisty, I’m kind of more laid back. We’re like perfect opposites of each other, we clicked right away."

Freeman said it's been great having such a connection with Harding.

"I love him," Freeman said, "and I’m going to ride with him all the way.”

Playing their way to the last game of the season, Harding hopes there are still more wins yet to come when they both suit up for the Hawkeyes.

“It’s special knowing I’m going to have somebody that I know going to college with. A lot of people don’t get that luxury,” Harding said. “We’re going to be able to go through stuff together and win some games in the next four years.”