Freeman's perfect shooting night fuels Moline past Galesburg

There’s a new basketball power in the state of Illinois.

After months of waiting, fans finally got to see the Moline High School boys at Wharton Field House on Friday.

And what the sold-out crowd witnessed, which included University of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was everything you would expect from two players heading to Iowa City next season.

Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 45 points in Moline’s 91-32 dominating victory over Galesburg. Freeman had 23 points, seven boards, four blocks and six dunks. Harding added 22 points, nine steals and five rebounds.

After 2:56 of play, Moline led 12-0. The Maroons (2-1, 1-0 WB6) scored 29 points in the first quarter, three less than the Silver Streaks scored the entire game. Moline sat its starters with five minutes to go in the third and a running clock greeted the fourth quarter.

Freeman, a 6-foot-11 power forward transfer from Bradley-Bourbonnais, made his debut at Wharton and shot 7 for 7 from the floor in the first, scoring 14 points. He finished the night 11 for 11 in his new home.

“I’ve never been in an atmosphere like that,” Freeman said. “It was amazing. I loved playing in it. I’m addicted now.”

Harding made sure to find Freeman in the paint early, before Galesburg (2-3, 0-1 WB6) had any chance to make adjustments.

“There’s not a better big man in the state,” Harding said. “(Freeman) is one of the best in the country and we know when we get him the ball something good is going to happen. He’s either going to score or they will collapse and we will get open shots outside.”

Galesburg simply didn’t have an answer to Freeman’s height. He took control with aggressive drives to the bucket but also had the awareness to find Grant Welch or Harding outside, who each hit four 3s. Moline shot 64% from the field in the first half while implanting that strategy.

“It’s fun using the gifts God gave me,” Freeman said. “Other guys can also be tall, but they may not have that killer instinct, which is something I’m trying to learn. I tried to apply that tonight and be an alpha. That’s something coaches have told me to do over the years and so now I come out there with a mindset to beat people to the rim.”

Harding got going from deep in the second quarter and knocked down three straight 3s to put Moline ahead 48-18. Welch also added 12 points, all from deep. Trey Taylor had eight quick points in the second and finished with 10 to put four Maroons in double figures.

“Nobody cares who is scoring on this team, we just want to score,” Harding said. “That’s what makes this team so fun to play on. We are going to find the hot hand.”

But the game was won on the defensive end. Moline put constant pressure on Galesburg which resulted in numerous dysfunctional Silver Streak possessions. With Harding pressing at half-court, Galesburg struggled just to get the ball inside the arc.

“That’s just how we play (up-tempo),” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “These guys embrace that style of play and work so hard in the offseason to be in great shape so they can take advantage of it on game night. I thought (Harding) and Jasper (Ogburn) did a great job dictating the game and making (Galesburg) play faster than they wanted to.”

After a scuffle on the court that resulted in three technical fouls, two on Galesburg, Moline sat its starters for the rest of the game.

However, the lead climbed over 50 as Braden Freeman, Alex Schimmel, Peyton Olmstead, Aiden Versluis and Taylor Lewis came in and added to the scoring. In the end, 13 players scored and Moline held Galesburg scoreless in the fourth quarter.

“It’s so much fun to see them go out there and score in games because they put in so much time with us in practice, but we (the starters) are usually the ones doing all the scoring,” Harding said. “But nights like this are always fun because they finally get to find some action and prove what they can do.”

Moline won’t return to Wharton until Dec. 13, with road trips to Urbana, Geneseo and Rock Island in between, but the atmosphere left an impression on the team after the game.

“Tonight was packed,” Harding said. “We have the best fan base in the Western Big 6 and the state. That’s what makes it so much fun to play at Moline. We know we are going to have fans out there cheering us on to give us energy on the court.”