Fridays IHSA boys' basketball regional finals

CLASS 4A MINOOKA REGIONAL

Tonight's matchup: No. 2 Moline (27-4) vs. No. 4 Minooka (19-10), 7 p.m.

FYI: After handling Plainfield South 81-57 in Wednesday's semifinals, the Maroons now shoot for their first regional title since winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and ’18. ... Moline has won 19 of its last 20 games, the only loss in that run being a 60-47 road loss to a 31-1 Normal Community club nearly two weeks ago. ... The regional host Indians advanced with a 52-44 win over Yorkville and seek their first regional crown since 2016; that year's title is the only postseason hardware won by Minooka in the last 45 years.

Moving on: Tonight's winner advances to the Collinsville Sectional to play either Normal Community or Bradley-Bourbonnais, who meet tonight for the Normal Community Regional title. The sectional semifinal will be Tuesday night at 7 at Pekin High School.

CLASS 3A ROCK ISLAND REGIONAL

Tonight's matchup: No. 1 Rock Island (20-9) vs. No. 4 Ottawa (17-10), 7 p.m.

FYI: After beating Western Big 6 rival Geneseo 77-37 in Wednesday's semifinal round, the Rocks look for consecutive regional titles (the 2021 postseason did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic) as well as their seventh championship in the last nine postseasons. ... The Pirates are looking for their second regional title in the last three postseasons; prior to 2019, Ottawa had not won a regional crown since 2007.

Moving on: Tonight's winner advances to the Peoria Sectional at Bradley University to meet the winner of tonight's Bartonville Limestone Regional final between Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Manual Wednesday night at 7.

CLASS 2A RIVERDALE REGIONAL

Tonight's matchup: No. 2 Riverdale (25-6) vs. No. 3 Rockridge (22-6), 7 p.m.

FYI: After Wednesday's 56-38 win over Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge comes in seeking consecutive regional titles as well as its sixth in the last nine postseasons, a run that includes the Rockets' trips to state in 2015 (finishing third) and ’16 (finishing second) under then-head coach and current assistant Toby Whiteman. ... By contrast, the Rams (71-47 semifinal winners over Rock Falls) are marking the 10th anniversary of their last regional championship to date. Before that year, Riverdale had last struck postseason gold in 1993. ... During the regular season, the teams split their two matchups to share the Three Rivers Conference's West Division crown, with Riverdale winning the first matchup 61-50 at home on Jan. 4 and Rockridge evening the score with a 66-52 win three weeks later.

Moving on: The Riverdale Regional champion will face the winner of tonight's Oregon Regional between Eureka and Stillman Valley Wednesday at 7 at the Mendota Sectional.

CLASS 2A HALL REGIONAL

Tonight's matchup: No. 2 Kewanee (22-9) vs. No. 3 Princeton (20-9), 7 p.m.

FYI: Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, the Boilermakers and the Tigers are meeting for the third time, with Kewanee's sweep of the season's series (50-40 on Jan. 4; 72-67 on Jan. 25) enabling it to edge Princeton by one game to win the conference championship. ... A 57-32 semifinal winner over Chillicothe IVC, the Boilers look to hoist a regional-title plaque for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and ’17, while the Tigers (65-55 semifinal winners over Mendota) seek their first title since reeling off three straight from 2009-11.

Moving on: Tonight's winner heads to the Mendota Sectional to meet the winner of tonight's Knoxville Regional final between Farmington and Knoxville in a Tuesday 7 p.m. semifinal.

CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD REGIONAL

Tonight's matchup: No. 2 United (26-6) vs. No. 5 Ridgewood (22-11), 7 p.m.

FYI: Tonight will mark the third meeting this season between the Lincoln Trail Conference rivals. The Spartans took the first matchup, a 55-48 win at the United Christmas Classic on Dec. 17 as they won the pre-holiday tournament title; the Red Storm prevailed 59-52 on Jan. 21 in the teams' lone conference matchup. ... While United handled LTC rival Stark County 57-34 in Wednesday's semifinal round, Ridgewood went seven overtimes — tied for the seventh-longest game in IHSA history — before besting Peoria Quest 88-83. ... Both United and the Ridgewood co-op seek their first regional hardware; of the Spartans' component schools, AlWood won its last regional title in 1986, while Cambridge last won in 1987.

Moving on: Tonight's winner advances to Wednesday's Abingdon-Avon Sectional semifinals and will take on the winner of tonight's Illini Central Regional title game between Augusta Southeastern and Havana in a 7 p.m. matchup.

