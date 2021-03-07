Fuegens are 'the glue' to Easton Valley's state run

MILES, Iowa — Kaleb Cornilsen is undoubtedly the primary scoring option on the Easton Valley boys basketball team. The all-stater averages more than 23 points per game and accounts for nearly 30% of the team's shot attempts.
But for any squad to make the leap from good to great, it needs those players surrounding the star that hold the team together.
For the River Hawks, it is a set of brothers.
Senior Porter Fuegen is an athletic 6-foot-1 wing, the team’s second-leading scorer and a stout defender. Sophomore Carson Fuegen is a 5-9 point guard who leads the team in assists and is second in steals.
“They’re kind of the glue of the team,” Easton Valley coach Dan Beck admitted. “Both of them are ultra-competitors and just hate to lose.”
They’ll take the court together in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal at noon Monday against Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Super special,” Porter said. “It is a dream come true for me, him and our parents to go out and watch us. This is something we've been working toward since we were young."
Like most brothers, everything was a competition at home growing up. It could be one-on-one in the driveway to football or baseball games.
"I'd like to say it was pretty even, but he's probably got me beat," Carson said. "Just from experience, but it isn't by much."
Separated by two years, the two haven't been on the same team often.
They were starters on the football team for the River Hawks this past fall and instrumental in them reaching the quarterfinals of the 8-player playoffs.
It has carried into the winter being in the starting lineup on a 22-0 team seeded fifth.
Porter averages almost 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Carson scores less than 5 points a contest, but registers more than 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest.
"They're a crazy big part of our team," Cornilsen said. "You go back to the Wapello game (double-overtime district final win), they're pretty much the reason we're in the state tournament.
"All season long, they've kept a good head on their shoulders. Porter is a great senior leader and Carson's vision on the floor is so good."
Beck anticipated Porter to be Easton Valley's second scoring option behind Cornilsen. He knew Carson had potential after watching him on the junior varsity last year, but has been amazed by his progression.
There was the thought of having Porter play the point, but the River Hawks felt they functioned better with him on the wing and attacking the basket and Carson distributing the ball.
"I've coached kids who can see everything from side to side and in front, but there are times in practice Carson will come down on a fastbreak and he's throwing the ball behind his head or to somebody behind him," Beck said. "As coaches we look at each other and are like, 'How did he see that?'"
The bond is close off the court. They share the same friends and hang out away from athletics.
Some of that will change next season as Porter graduates and Carson returns for his junior year.
"Every sport I've played, he's been there," Carson said. "He's been a mentor for me and helped calm me down. It is going to be a big loss for me next year being on my own."
The hope is to have three more games together on the basketball court.
Martensdale-St. Marys lost in the state quarterfinals last year to Montezuma and returns four starters from that team. Easton Valley is at the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
"We're not satisfied yet," Cornilsen said. "We've got three more games to go before we can have the big party."
Beck said his team will need to be near its best to get past the Blue Devils, who surround the floor with shooters and are very stingy on defense.
Still, he believes his team is mature to enough to handle the stage.
"Since the tournament started, our focus has been really good," Beck said. "They're so competitive, the one thing that is really impressive. Once the game starts, they're competitors. We'll have to be against Martensdale."