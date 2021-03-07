Fuegens are 'the glue' to Easton Valley's state run

"I've coached kids who can see everything from side to side and in front, but there are times in practice Carson will come down on a fastbreak and he's throwing the ball behind his head or to somebody behind him," Beck said. "As coaches we look at each other and are like, 'How did he see that?'"

The bond is close off the court. They share the same friends and hang out away from athletics.

Some of that will change next season as Porter graduates and Carson returns for his junior year.

"Every sport I've played, he's been there," Carson said. "He's been a mentor for me and helped calm me down. It is going to be a big loss for me next year being on my own."

The hope is to have three more games together on the basketball court.

Martensdale-St. Marys lost in the state quarterfinals last year to Montezuma and returns four starters from that team. Easton Valley is at the state tournament for the first time in seven years.

"We're not satisfied yet," Cornilsen said. "We've got three more games to go before we can have the big party."

Beck said his team will need to be near its best to get past the Blue Devils, who surround the floor with shooters and are very stingy on defense.