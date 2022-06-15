Full circle: Sherrard graduate Johnson now its head boys' basketball coach

SHERRARD — A 2004 graduate of Sherrard High School, Alex Johnson has seen his professional life come full circle in the last year.

After returning to his alma mater for the 2021-22 school year as the high school's assistant principal, Johnson also reunited with his old coach Brian Hutton, serving on Hutton's staff last winter.

Now, Johnson is the man in charge of Tiger boys' basketball after being elevated to head coach to succeed the retiring Hutton.

"The whole idea of coming back to Sherrard, it was where I grew up, and I wanted to give back to the community," he said. "Being in administration, I still wanted to be involved with the kids, and basketball's been a part of my entire life.

"It was kind of a natural fit, already knowing Coach Hutton. I wanted to help the program I played for. Now, I'm in a very fortunate position, getting to be the head of programs in two solid communities."

Johnson was referring to his previous head coaching stint at Orion. He led the Chargers from 2015 to '21, winning an IHSA Class 2A regional championship in 2019. He was with the Orion boys' basketball for 10 years, having been an assistant under Brian Hutton's brother Brent for four seasons.

"I learned a lot from my first program at Orion, and I'm going to apply that to my second program here at Sherrard," he stated. "Being in the program already for the past year is valuable. I understand the kids' thought processes, and they understand how I think."

During his time at Orion, Johnson did not anticipate a return to his prep alma mater. Over the years, however, that viewpoint changed.

"A couple of years ago, my wife and I talked about the direction we wanted our life to go," he said. "We wanted to make the biggest impact on people in our community, and I felt I could do that by going back to Sherrard. I was happy at Orion; there's a lot of great people there.

"When the opportunity arose at Sherrard, it was like a calling for me."

As for his new job, Johnson has been encouraged by the increase in numbers for the Tigers, as well as their recent performances in summertime games at Geneseo and Monmouth-Roseville, among other places.

"The kids' attitude and participation has been great," said Johnson. "I don't know if that happens if they don't know me and the coaching staff. Coaching basketball allows me to connect with the kids in a way that's not possible just being in administration."

