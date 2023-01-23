Fulton basketball's winning streak reaches 11 after slow start

FULTON -- For the second straight year, the Fulton High School boys' basketball team had the start of its season slightly delayed due to the success of Steamer football.

With the Fulton gridiron squad reaching the IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals for the second straight year this past fall, it meant several key multi-sport athletes did not lace up their basketball shoes until just over a week before their first regular-season game.

But unlike last winter, when the Steamers won their first eight games en route to a 29-4 finish, lingering injuries from the football season resulted in an up-and-down 5-5 start going into the Christmas holidays.

"We came in pretty banged up after football," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey, "and even though we brought back Baylen (Damhoff) and Ethan (Price), two guys who did a lot for us last year, we had guys filling different roles, so it took some time to get comfortable."

A 3-1 showing in late December at Erie-Prophetstown's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic gave the Steamers the comfort zone they were seeking.

Finishing its Warkins week with three straight wins following a 54-51 loss to Riverdale, Fulton (16-6) has used that as a springboard to an 11-game winning streak, including a 5-0 start to its Northwest Upstate Illini South Division title defense.

"We've been playing good basketball over the past month, and I knew we could get to where we are now," Coffey said. "Warkins is where we started playing good basketball. We lost a tough one to Riverdale in a game where we didn't shoot well.

"Other than that, I was happy with what we were doing at Warkins. Since then, we've been playing our best basketball."

The aforementioned duo of 6-foot-6 junior forward Damhoff and 6-4 senior forward Price have spearheaded Fulton's surge over the last month, with both averaging around 18 points and seven rebounds per game.

Damhoff in particular has been on a tear, scoring 30 or more points in four of the Steamers' last six games. Last Saturday, he scored 39 points and went over the 1,000-point career scoring mark as Fulton redeemed its last loss with a 76-51 win over Riverdale.

"Both Baylen and Ethan have been huge for us all year," said Coffey. "They're one of the best one-two punches in the area, especially for Class 1A."

Coffey also cited the three newcomers to the Fulton starting lineup -- senior point guard Payton Curley, junior guard Trevor Tiesman and sophomore forward Dom Kramer -- for their contributions to the Steamers' winning streak.

"Baylen and Ethan garner so much attention, our role players had to get used to a greater role, and we had to get them more minutes and get them more comfortable," he said. "Those guys (Curley, Tiesman and Kramer) are coming into their own and are filling more prominent roles than in the beginning."

Looking to extend its winning streak Wednesday night at NUIC South rival Milledgeville, Fulton is looking even further ahead, especially after an untimely end to a 2021-22 season that saw the Steamers set a single-season record for victories and go 12-0 to win a conference title in their first year as NUIC members.

A 59-56 overtime loss to Freeport Aquin in the 1A Eastland Regional semifinals at Lanark left Coffey's club with a feeling of what could have been.

"These guys have big aspirations," Coffey stated. "I think we're just starting to figure it out. We love where we're at now, but our goal is to peak at the right time."