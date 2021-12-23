Fulton bounces Forreston in up-and-down tilt 66-34

Fulton dominated from start to finish in a resounding 66-34 win over Forreston in Illinois boys basketball on December 23.
Recently on December 16 , Fulton squared up on Morrison in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Steamers took charge in front of the Cardinals 66-34 to begin the second quarter.
