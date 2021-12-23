Fulton bounces Forreston in up-and-down tilt 66-34

Fulton dominated from start to finish in a resounding 66-34 win over Forreston in Illinois boys basketball on December 23.

The Steamers took charge in front of the Cardinals 66-34 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.