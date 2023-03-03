LANARK – The Fulton High School boys basketball team took last year’s third-place team in the state to the very end, but Scales Mound ultimately closed out a 50-46 win in Friday’s Class 1A Lanark Eastland Sectional final.

The 31-5 Hornets advance to the Elite Eight as three players scored in double figures.

The Steamers (26-10) trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter and made it a one-possession game late, but a few too many turnovers were a bit too much to overcome.

Playing in a jam-packed gym with standing room only, Fulton junior Trevor Tiesman’s 3-pointer made it a 48-46 deficit with 22 seconds left following a Steamers foul. Jacob Duerr, who scored 19 points, sank both ensuing free throws and finished 5 of 5 at the line.

Fulton’s inside look was off the mark and Scales Mound rebounded to help clinch its second sectional title in school history. The Steamers were in search of their first sectional title since 1973.

Fulton coach RJ Coffey was not surprised with the late surge from his team. The Steamers needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat East Dubuque for a regional title.

Fulton trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.

“Our guys have fought all year,” he said. “These guys have proven time and time again that they aren’t going to stop, they aren’t going to give up. There’s no quit in their game and they’re going to fight them the whole way home and tonight was no different.”

Fulton held the Hornets to 50 points or less for just the fourth time this season.

Junior Baylen Damhoff led the Steamers with 19 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks, but the Hornets held him scoreless in a 16-7 swing in the second quarter to build a 30-20 halftime lead.

Fulton struggled to string together baskets with 11 turnovers in the first half. Coffey said the team was rushed at times as the Hornets dictated the pace of the game.

“In the first half we did not take care of the ball well and settled for too many outside shots and we just spotted a really good basketball team 10 points and you can’t do that,” Coffey said. “About halfway through the third quarter, we did a better job of getting more inside touches and getting the ball to Damhoff and (Ethan) Price in locations where they can really do some damage.”

Price was second on the team with 11 points.

Fulton was 3 of 11 from deep in the first half but made 3 of 7 after the break.

Thomas Hereau and Charlie Wiegel each scored 12 for the Hornets, which finished 12 of 14 at the line. Fulton was just 6 of 12 and missed the front end of two one-and-ones.

“A lot of the time, basketball comes down to the little things, and they did the little things better than we did,” Coffey said.

Coffey said the packed house made for the perfect atmosphere on Friday night.

“They got the opportunity to cheer on two really good basketball teams,” Coffey said. “It’s just a little unfortunate it wasn’t us that were advancing.

“It was a great experience for our kids. I know it hurts today, but I think looking down the road, I think they’ll kind of value that they were able to be a part of something like this.”

Coffey said there is plenty to be proud of after reaching the Sweet 16 this year and compiling a 55-14 record the last two seasons.

“Back-to-back conference titles, 20-win seasons, a regional title,” Coffey said. “This group has only enhanced and made our program better.”

The Steamers will graduate nine seniors, but should return three starters from Friday’s sectional title game.

“These guys have left their mark and left Steamer basketball in a much better place,” Coffey said. “We do have some young building blocks coming back. I think we have the opportunity to continue to roll and to continue to become a better, more successful basketball program.”