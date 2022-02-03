Fulton earns solid win over Lanark Eastland 72-57

Fulton trucked Lanark Eastland on the road to a 72-57 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Steamers opened with a 21-14 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.
The Cougars took a 33-30 lead over the Steamers heading to the half locker room.
Fulton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead over Lanark Eastland.
