 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton finds its footing in sprinting past Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

  • 0

Fulton put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Port Byron Riverdale for a 76-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

Fulton opened with a 17-10 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Steamers fought to a 43-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 56-40.

The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Port Byron Riverdale and Fulton squared off with January 22, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian and Port Byron Riverdale took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Maroons ground Flyers in matchup of state-ranked clubs

Before a large Saturday night turnout at Wharton Field House, the Moline boys' basketball team capped the first day of the 4th annual QC Custom Tees Shootout in style with a 77-53 win over East St. Louis in a matchup of Illinois state-ranked powers. The Maroons are ranked fourth in Class 4A, the Flyers are seventh in 3A.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News