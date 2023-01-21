Fulton finds its footing in sprinting past Port Byron Riverdale 76-51

Fulton put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Port Byron Riverdale for a 76-51 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

Fulton opened with a 17-10 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Steamers fought to a 43-25 half margin at the Rams' expense.

Port Byron Riverdale stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 56-40.

The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-11 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.