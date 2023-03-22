FULTON — In its second season as Northwest Upstate Illini Conference members, the Fulton High School boys' basketball squad continued to be a pacesetter in the league.

After going undefeated in the NUIC's South Division to win a conference championship in their first year, the Steamers suffered a pair of league losses this past winter, but their 10-2 mark was good enough to repeat as division winners.

From there, Fulton went on to finish 26-10 and bring home an IHSA Class 1A regional championship, its first in three years.

The Steamers advanced to the Eastland Sectional finals in Lanark, but fell just short of their first sectional crown in 50 years with a 50-46 loss to eventual 1A state runner-up and fellow NUIC member Scales Mound.

When the conference announced its All-South Division squad, Fulton was amply rewarded with four of its players receiving recognition.

That group included a pair of unanimous first-team selections in junior center Baylen Damhoff and senior forward Ethan Price, who were voted to the six-player first team, all of whom were unanimous selections.

The 6-foot-6 Damhoff was named the NUIC South's Player of the Year after leading the Steamers with 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game averages. He also chipped in with 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The 6-foot-4 Price averaged 14 points and seven boards per game.

Joining that duo on the all-conference roster were senior guard Reed Owen and sophomore guard/forward Dom Kramer, both of whom were honorable mention selections.