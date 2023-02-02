Fulton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lanark Eastland 61-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Fulton darted in front of Lanark Eastland 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Steamers registered a 24-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.
Fulton darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Steamers added to their advantage with a 20-14 margin in the closing period.
The last time Fulton and Lanark Eastland played in a 72-57 game on February 3, 2022. For results, click here.
