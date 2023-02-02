Fulton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lanark Eastland 61-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Fulton darted in front of Lanark Eastland 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers registered a 24-14 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Fulton darted to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Steamers added to their advantage with a 20-14 margin in the closing period.

The last time Fulton and Lanark Eastland played in a 72-57 game on February 3, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Fulton faced off against Sterling Newman. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.