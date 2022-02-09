 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fulton paints near-perfect picture in win over Polo 80-25

  • 0

Fulton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Polo with an all-around effort during this 80-25 victory on February 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 3 , Fulton squared up on Lanark Eastland in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights stave off Wildcats

Knights stave off Wildcats

Luke Klostermann and his Davenport Assumption High School teammates have very good memories from a bad afternoon at Davenport North last month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News