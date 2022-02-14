Fulton pours it on Milledgeville 88-57

Fulton controlled the action to earn a strong 88-57 win against Milledgeville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.
It was the 27th win of the season for the Steamers, a school record in the regular season.
