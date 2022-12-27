Fulton rolls like thunder over Toulon Stark County 59-31

Fulton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Toulon Stark County 59-31 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 17, Fulton squared off with Augusta Southeastern in a basketball game. For more, click here.
