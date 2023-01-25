Fulton shrugs off deficit to defeat Milledgeville 64-46

Fulton was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 64-46 win over Milledgeville in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

Milledgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Fulton as the first quarter ended.

The Steamers kept a 32-21 half margin at the Missiles' expense.

Milledgeville fought back in the third quarter to make it 41-32.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-14 edge.

