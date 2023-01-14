Fulton squeezes past Rockford Christian 76-69

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Fulton defeated Rockford Christian 76-69 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.

Fulton jumped in front of Rockford Christian 21-18 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers' shooting darted in front for a 42-32 lead over the Royal Lions at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fulton and Rockford Christian locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Steamers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.

