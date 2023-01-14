Fulton trips Freeport in tenacious tussle 69-62

A sigh of relief filled the air in Fulton's locker room after a trying 69-62 test with Freeport on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 9, Fulton faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.