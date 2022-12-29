Fulton wallops Rock Island Alleman 54-29

Rock Island Alleman had no answers as Fulton compiled a 54-29 victory at Rock Island Alleman High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Fulton and Rock Island Alleman played in a 72-20 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport Central and Fulton took on Augusta Southeastern on December 17 at Fulton High School. Click here for a recap
