Fulton wins regional crown

Down 29-21 at halftime, the Leafs stormed back in the third quarter to take a 47-41 lead into the final eight minutes.

“We did a pretty nice job maintaining a three-, four-, five-point lead,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm of the fourth quarter in which his club was outscored 23-12. “Then we couldn’t make any free throws (finished 8 of 16 in the game), they got a couple of easy runouts when we didn’t take care of the ball, and all of a sudden it was a tie game.”

Storm said a huge turning point came when Sterling’s Trevon Jordan (team-high 19 points) hit a 3-pointer inside the last minute of play.

A couple of sloppy possessions, Storm said, then cost his team the chance to finish outright second place.

Isaiah Rivera led the Leafs with 25 points, despite “not being on his game,” according to Storm. Kyle Traphagen added 10.

Along with Jordan’s 19, Isaiah Yarbrough and Trevor Vos each had 13 for the 18-13, 7-7 Golden Warriors.

Geneseo enters Sterling Regional play next with a Tuesday game back at Musgrove Fieldhouse against Dixon. A quick rematch with Sterling could loom next Friday.

