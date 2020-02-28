Fulton wins regional crown

The Fulton Steamers didn't score in the second quarter of their Class 1A Fulton Regional title game against Galena.
Brad Damhoff made sure that didn't happen again in the third quarter.
The senior scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter and Fulton pulled away in the second half for a 37-30 victory.
The Steamers will face Polo Regional champion Dakota, a 57-49 winner over Pecatonica, in Tuesday's River Ridge Sectional semifinal.
Fulton led 9-3 after the first quarter but went into halftime tied at 9 with Galena after the second quarter drought. Damhoff paced a 21-point third quarter for Fulton, however, giving the Steamers a 30-20 lead heading into the fourth.
Connor Barnett added 10 points for Fulton.
Sam Hesselbacher led Galena with nine points.
Western Big 6 boys
You have free articles remaining.
Late collapse costs Maple Leafs: The Geneseo Maple Leafs dropped their final regular-season game Friday, a rough final minute leading to a 64-59 setback to hosting Sterling in Western Big 6 Conference play at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The loss — Geneseo’s third Big 6 setback in it last four league games — dropped the Leafs to 19-9, 9-5 in the Big 6 and into a share of second place with Rock Island.
Down 29-21 at halftime, the Leafs stormed back in the third quarter to take a 47-41 lead into the final eight minutes.
“We did a pretty nice job maintaining a three-, four-, five-point lead,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm of the fourth quarter in which his club was outscored 23-12. “Then we couldn’t make any free throws (finished 8 of 16 in the game), they got a couple of easy runouts when we didn’t take care of the ball, and all of a sudden it was a tie game.”
Storm said a huge turning point came when Sterling’s Trevon Jordan (team-high 19 points) hit a 3-pointer inside the last minute of play.
A couple of sloppy possessions, Storm said, then cost his team the chance to finish outright second place.
Isaiah Rivera led the Leafs with 25 points, despite “not being on his game,” according to Storm. Kyle Traphagen added 10.
Along with Jordan’s 19, Isaiah Yarbrough and Trevor Vos each had 13 for the 18-13, 7-7 Golden Warriors.
Geneseo enters Sterling Regional play next with a Tuesday game back at Musgrove Fieldhouse against Dixon. A quick rematch with Sterling could loom next Friday.