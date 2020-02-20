Furness delivers dagger again as Bettendorf beats North

Carter Furness thrives in the clutch.

Thirteen days after banking in a 3 at the buzzer to lift Bettendorf over Davenport West, the Bulldog junior once again delivered the dagger at the buzzer as Bettendorf beat Davenport North 49-48 in overtime Thursday at North High School.

"It was awesome. I think, (this) one, being in overtime, makes it even better," Furness said. "It's always exciting. I'm just looking and I'm confident in myself and confident in my shot."

Unlike in the win over the Falcons, Furness didn't need the help of the glass. Coming out of a timeout with 6.8 seconds left, Furness got to the corner to grab a pass from Oliver Bakeris, and his shot hit nothing but net as time expired.

"He's done it before and obviously he's one of our better shooters on the team," Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said of Furness, who is shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc this year. "That last play was obviously for him ... I think the biggest thing is, you look at the amount of 3-point shots that he's made and he's earned that."