Furness delivers dagger again as Bettendorf beats North

Carter Furness thrives in the clutch.
Thirteen days after banking in a 3 at the buzzer to lift Bettendorf over Davenport West, the Bulldog junior once again delivered the dagger at the buzzer as Bettendorf beat Davenport North 49-48 in overtime Thursday at North High School.
"It was awesome. I think, (this) one, being in overtime, makes it even better," Furness said. "It's always exciting. I'm just looking and I'm confident in myself and confident in my shot."
Unlike in the win over the Falcons, Furness didn't need the help of the glass. Coming out of a timeout with 6.8 seconds left, Furness got to the corner to grab a pass from Oliver Bakeris, and his shot hit nothing but net as time expired.
"He's done it before and obviously he's one of our better shooters on the team," Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said of Furness, who is shooting 39.7 percent from behind the arc this year. "That last play was obviously for him ... I think the biggest thing is, you look at the amount of 3-point shots that he's made and he's earned that."
Bettendorf (8-13, 8-8 MAC) held North without a field goal for over six minutes that spanned the entire overtime and part of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats still found a way to hold a slim lead by way of the free throw line, one make from Abdoul Diallo putting North up 48-46 with 25 seconds left.
Aware of Furness' ability, the Wildcats (13-8, 10-6) got caught up in a screen, leaving Furness open to hit the shot.
"We've just got to communicate that screen, that's all we've really got to do," said junior Mehki Jacobs, as North now gets ready for Monday's substate opener against Muscatine. "We've just got to flush this down the toilet and focus on Muscatine."
It was a back-and-forth affair all night. After Bettendorf opened up a 7-0 lead, North fought back to take a 9-7 advantage, and then neither team led by more than six points the rest of the night, North leading 21-20 at halftime.
Harrison Bey-Buie gave Bettendorf a 43-37 lead with a pair of layups with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter, but North fought back on baskets from Quincy Wiseman and Diallo to cut the lead to 43-42.
After Joe Byrne made one of two free throws, Jayden Houston tied the game with 2:10 left, eventually sending the game to overtime.
Wiseman and Houston both had 14 points for North, while Lucas Hayes led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
"All of our guys fought the entire game," Furness said. "It was not just that last second shot that won the game. Every single one of our guys fought that whole time and it was a great team win."
It's the type of win Bettendorf hopes can lead to good things in the postseason as the Bulldogs travel to Iowa City High on Monday.
"It's definitely a big momentum win heading into the postseason," Clark said. "If you've watched us all season long, I think 10 of our 13 losses, we've either led in the fourth quarter or led going into the fourth quarter. I feel like we've been pretty tough defensively all season long. ... I think our defense has been giving us chances all season long we just haven't had a chance to get on top of the mountain and enjoy the accomplishments so I'm happy the guys get to do that tonight."