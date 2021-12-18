 Skip to main content
Galesburg edges Bettendorf in tough test 60-56
Galesburg knocked off Bettendorf 60-56 in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense moved to a 31-27 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Silver Streaks' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

