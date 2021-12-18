Galesburg edges Bettendorf in tough test 60-56

Galesburg knocked off Bettendorf 60-56 in Illinois boys basketball on December 18.
Galesburg made the first move by forging a 17-15 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks' offense moved to a 31-27 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Silver Streaks' upper hand showed as they carried a 40-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.