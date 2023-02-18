Geneseo got no credit and no consideration from Galesburg, which slammed the door 62-20 on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 22-2 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks registered a 39-8 advantage at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

Galesburg breathed fire to a 59-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Maple Leafs 3-2 in the fourth quarter.

