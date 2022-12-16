Galesburg overwhelms Geneseo 68-36

Galesburg turned in a thorough domination of Geneseo 68-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 19-8 lead over Geneseo.

The Silver Streaks opened a small 29-17 gap over the Maple Leafs at the half.

Galesburg jumped to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-15 in the final quarter.

