 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galesburg takes victory lap over Rock Island Alleman 73-32
0 Comments

Galesburg takes victory lap over Rock Island Alleman 73-32

  • 0

Galesburg showered the scoreboard with points to drown Rock Island Alleman 73-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Galesburg opened with a 20-11 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.

Galesburg's shooting thundered to a 42-22 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

The Silver Streaks struck ahead of the Pioneers 63-30 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News