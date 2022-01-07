Galesburg takes victory lap over Rock Island Alleman 73-32

Galesburg showered the scoreboard with points to drown Rock Island Alleman 73-32 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
Galesburg opened with a 20-11 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.
Galesburg's shooting thundered to a 42-22 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
The Silver Streaks struck ahead of the Pioneers 63-30 as the fourth quarter started.
