Galesburg triumphs in strong showing over Geneseo 72-47

Galesburg offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Geneseo with an all-around effort during this 72-47 victory on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Canton and Galesburg took on East Moline United Township on January 29 at Galesburg High School.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 14-4 lead over Geneseo.
The Silver Streaks' shooting moved to a 34-23 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.
The Silver Streaks took control in the third quarter with a 53-40 advantage over the Maple Leafs.
