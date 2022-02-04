Galesburg triumphs in strong showing over Geneseo 72-47

Galesburg offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Geneseo with an all-around effort during this 72-47 victory on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 14-4 lead over Geneseo.

The Silver Streaks' shooting moved to a 34-23 lead over the Maple Leafs at the half.

The Silver Streaks took control in the third quarter with a 53-40 advantage over the Maple Leafs.

