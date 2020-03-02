GameNight Guide

Class 4A Moline Regional
No. 6 UTHS (12-19) vs. No. 2 Pekin (17-7)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers will look to pull an upset over a Dragons' team that has won six of their last seven games. ... United Township guard Daslah Geadeyan leads the Panther scoring at 7.8 points per game but seven Panthers average at least 4.8 points per game. ... The winner will play Friday's regional final game against the winner of Wednesday's Moline-Normal West game.
Coach's comment: "I like that we get to be close to home and we don't have to make the bus trip ion a school night. I also like to play someone who hasn't played against us in a while and doesn't know us so well. Pekin is physical and very active in their 2-3 zone. They'll pressure us and we have to be strong with catching and throwing our passes." - UT coach Ryan Webber
No. 3 Moline (16-14) vs No. 5 Normal West (12-19)
Wednesday night: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.Com
GameNight: Both teams come in struggling. The Maroons finished the regular season 2-8 and the Wildcats were 1-4. ... The one win Normal West had was a 62-56 victory over Moline. ... The winner plays UTHS or Pekin in Friday's title game
Moline coach Sean Taylor: "I think there are good things and bad things about playing the same team so soon. We've seen them and know them, but they also got to see us. They are big and we have to keep them off the glass and keep them off the free-throw line. They really hurt us with both of those things."
Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional
No. 1 Rock Island (21-8) vs. No. 7 LaSalle-Peru (10-20)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at LaSalle-Peru HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet
GameNight: The Rocks showed their depth this past Friday with leading scorers Amarion Nimmers and Jordan Rice combining for nine points, but seniors Malachi Key and Andrew McDuffy teaming for 24. ... LaSalle-Peru is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. ... The winner will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between No. 4 seed Ottawa (16-11) and No. 6 Streator (20-10) on Friday.
RI coach Thom Sigel: "We've been watching a lot of film of both L-P and Dunlap. One (L-P) plays man and the other plays zone but that's not something we have been talking about to the guys. We are talking more about preparing ourselves."
Class 3A Sterling Regional
No. 2 Geneseo (19-9) vs. No. 8 Dixon (9-21)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @KyleH_DA
GameNight: The Maple Leafs come in having lost three of their last four games. However, two of those losses were to red-hot Galesburg and to a Rock Island team that was rolling. ... The Dukes are 0-10 in games on neutral courts this season. ... The winner will play in Friday's title game against Wednesday's winner between No. 3 seed Sterling (18-13) and No. 5 Rochelle (19-11)
Geneseo coach Brad Storm: "Dixon is playing well lately and has a very good guard. They are very young, so we are hoping our experience will help. We don't feel like we are stumbling, but we also know we can play better. We'll just forget about last Friday's game against Sterling and remember that game didn't have any meaning."
Jeff Wendland / jwendland@qconline