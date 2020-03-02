GameNight Guide

Moline coach Sean Taylor: "I think there are good things and bad things about playing the same team so soon. We've seen them and know them, but they also got to see us. They are big and we have to keep them off the glass and keep them off the free-throw line. They really hurt us with both of those things."

Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional

No. 1 Rock Island (21-8) vs. No. 7 LaSalle-Peru (10-20)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at LaSalle-Peru HS. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet

GameNight: The Rocks showed their depth this past Friday with leading scorers Amarion Nimmers and Jordan Rice combining for nine points, but seniors Malachi Key and Andrew McDuffy teaming for 24. ... LaSalle-Peru is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. ... The winner will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between No. 4 seed Ottawa (16-11) and No. 6 Streator (20-10) on Friday.

RI coach Thom Sigel: "We've been watching a lot of film of both L-P and Dunlap. One (L-P) plays man and the other plays zone but that's not something we have been talking about to the guys. We are talking more about preparing ourselves."