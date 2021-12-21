Gardner helps seal West boys' win over Bettendorf

Jermilyn Gardner got going at the free-throw line.

And that’s where he finished the game, too.

The sophomore point guard made five of six free throws in the first quarter to get into a groove and then made five of six shots from the foul line in the final minute of the game as Davenport West quelled Bettendorf’s comeback attempt for a 62-58 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday night.

“That helped me out a lot,” Gardner said of making a few free throws early in the contest.

Gardner found himself right back on the free-throw line late in the game. After Bettendorf’s Caden Wilkins put back a miss that trimmed the lead to two, Gardner calmly sank a pair of free throws with 31.8 seconds left that pushed it back to four.

“He wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t trust him and his teammates didn’t trust him,” West head coach David Robinson said of Gardner. “He’s earned everything that he’s got out there. He was zoned in. He was focused. He followed the game plan.”