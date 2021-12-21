Gardner helps seal West boys' win over Bettendorf

Jermilyn Gardner got going at the free-throw line.
And that’s where he finished the game, too.
The sophomore point guard made five of six free throws in the first quarter to get into a groove and then made five of six shots from the foul line in the final minute of the game as Davenport West quelled Bettendorf’s comeback attempt for a 62-58 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Tuesday night.
“That helped me out a lot,” Gardner said of making a few free throws early in the contest.
Gardner found himself right back on the free-throw line late in the game. After Bettendorf’s Caden Wilkins put back a miss that trimmed the lead to two, Gardner calmly sank a pair of free throws with 31.8 seconds left that pushed it back to four.
“He wouldn’t be out there if I didn’t trust him and his teammates didn’t trust him,” West head coach David Robinson said of Gardner. “He’s earned everything that he’s got out there. He was zoned in. He was focused. He followed the game plan.”
Bettendorf’s Jackson Gross nailed a 3-pointer at the other end that cut the West lead to just one. Gardner ended up back on the free throw line with 16 seconds left, and missed the first shot. He hung his head, but Robinson pointed at him encouragingly.
“He was just telling me to keep my head up and keep shooting,” Gardner said.
Gardner sank the second free throw. The Bulldogs missed everything on a 3-pointer at the other end, and Gardner wound up with the rebound as the horn sounded. The officials determined Gardner was fouled with 0.4 seconds left, and he made two more free throws to seal the victory.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a big win.”
The Falcons (3-4, 2-3 MAC) had shot just 50% from the free-throw line as a team through their first six games but went 26-for-36 from the foul line in the victory. Gardner shot 18 of those free throws, making 13.
After making those first-quarter free throws, Gardner went on to hit three 3-pointers and pour in a career-high 24 points.
“Jermilyn got going, and everybody else told him, ‘Hey, keep shooting it. Keep attacking.’ That’s what he did,” Robinson said. “That shows that the program is turning. No one is selfish. They realized one guy was hot, and everybody made sure that he was able to get open shots.”
Jermaine Gardner, Jermilyn’s older brother, added 12 points for West. Jermilyn said that his brother has helped him with the transition to varsity basketball.
“He just teaches me how to be a point guard,” said Jermilyn, who also scored 11 points in the sophomore game, which West won 65-48. “He’s taught me how to slow down and use my mind.”
Wilkins had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Bettendorf (3-5, 2-3 MAC), which fell short after rallying from a 17-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“This crew has never given up on anything,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “Unfortunately, we’re going through some growing pains with lack of experience down the stretch. Four of the five games we’ve lost have been one possession games in the last minute. We’ve got to find a way to get over that hump.”