Gardner's shooting keys West boys' win over Central DeWitt

Davenport West’s Jermaine Gardner was big when it mattered on Friday night against Central DeWitt.
Gardner scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter and had a key steal and free throws down the stretch to hold off a late Sabers rally as the Falcons grabbed a 60-51 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
West led 10-8 after the first quarter but started out sluggish in the second period, missing its first three shots. That’s when Gardner got rolling at the Falcons’ nest. He nailed five 3-pointers in the quarter to go with two nice drives to the basket. Gardner showed no hesitation on his shot, either, missing just one attempt from behind the arc in the quarter.
His fifth 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer left the Falcons (7-8 overall, 6-6 MAC) up 33-30 at the break. The Sabers were in the game, mainly, thanks to Sean Gilbert who had 14 points for the visitors.
“After the first two went in, I was just feeling it,” Gardner said of his outside stroke. “Actually, in warm-ups, I was missing every shot, but I hoped it would work out in the game and it did. It gave me a lot of confidence.”
Gardner also was a big part of West’s defensive effort that grabbed control of the game in the third quarter.
The home team forced eight turnovers, which West converted into 12 points, including a pair of steals from Gardner. Jermilyn Gardner and Phearless Caruthers also had two steals each as West held DeWitt (11-4, 8-4) to one field goal in the third quarter. The Sabers finished 1-for-8 from the floor in the third which left the Falcons up 51-34 after three.
The Falcons also shut down Gilbert in the third quarter, not allowing the 6-foot-9 senior to even attempt a shot.
That responsibility for the post defense mainly fell to Zach Paustian, who was able to outmuscle and get position on Gilbert on numerous occasions despite giving up four inches and a considerable strength advantage for Gilbert. Gilbert did finish the game with 22 points and 14 rebounds but did not overwhelm the winners in the second half.
“Zach, man, what a great job,” West coach David Robinson said. “Guys came off the bench, had energy and just did their job, everyone did their job. When we play defense like that and can make shots, we can do some things.”
While things looked good after three quarters for the Falcons, a cold shooting spell and turnovers gave DeWitt the chance to rally in the final quarter.
The Sabers ripped off a 17-2 run in the opening six minutes of the fourth behind some big 3-pointers from Paul Kuehn, Gus Pickup and Gibson McEwen. Pickup’s 3-pointer with just over two minutes left made it 53-51. West in the span had two free throws, seven missed field goals and five turnovers.
But Paustian hit a turnaround jumper in the lane and Jermaine Gardner on the next possession stole the ball on DeWitt’s 22nd turnover of the night and converted two free throws to push the lead back to 57-51 with a minute left in the game.
The Falcons also held a 38-26 advantage on the glass, which included nine rebounds each from Phearless Caruthers and NaZion Caruthers. But DeWitt coach Marty Marshall said his team’s inability to hold onto the ball against West’s pressure was too much to overcome.
“We did not come out of the gate the way we should have, we had six, seven turnovers right away in the first quarter,” Marshall said. “Give credit to West, that’s the kind of game they want and we didn’t handle the pressure very well. We did have an excellent comeback but we have to learn from this and take those good things and move forward.”