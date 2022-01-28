Gardner's shooting keys West boys' win over Central DeWitt

The home team forced eight turnovers, which West converted into 12 points, including a pair of steals from Gardner. Jermilyn Gardner and Phearless Caruthers also had two steals each as West held DeWitt (11-4, 8-4) to one field goal in the third quarter. The Sabers finished 1-for-8 from the floor in the third which left the Falcons up 51-34 after three.

The Falcons also shut down Gilbert in the third quarter, not allowing the 6-foot-9 senior to even attempt a shot.

That responsibility for the post defense mainly fell to Zach Paustian, who was able to outmuscle and get position on Gilbert on numerous occasions despite giving up four inches and a considerable strength advantage for Gilbert. Gilbert did finish the game with 22 points and 14 rebounds but did not overwhelm the winners in the second half.

“Zach, man, what a great job,” West coach David Robinson said. “Guys came off the bench, had energy and just did their job, everyone did their job. When we play defense like that and can make shots, we can do some things.”

While things looked good after three quarters for the Falcons, a cold shooting spell and turnovers gave DeWitt the chance to rally in the final quarter.