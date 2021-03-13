Geadeyan leads Panthers to season-ending win

Geadeyan had plenty of support in Saturday's victory. Junior Mahki Johnson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and sophomore De'Vontay Wright also drained four treys to tally 17 points as the Panthers connected on 15 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc.

However, it was the efforts of Geadeyan that Webber feels will stick with him about this final game of a COVID-19 shortened campaign.

"I'll remember this as the 'Das' game. You name it, he did it out there today," Webber said. "He's been my guy for three years now, and he was going to make sure his last UT game was a win. He's led us to a lot of wins here, and he went out like he deserved."

Initially, though, the Golden Eagles (6-6) had plans of their own as they came out in full flight behind the duo of junior Eli Hofmann and sophomore Owen Relander.

The pair combined for 17 first-quarter points, 11 of which came from Hofmann as he knocked down three treys to help Mercer County grab a pair of early four-point leads and take a 19-18 edge after one. Hofmann, who went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, matched Geadeyan with 22 points, with Relander adding 15, of which 13 came in the first half.