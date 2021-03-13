Geadeyan leads Panthers to season-ending win

The quick turnaround from a Friday night road loss to Quincy to a noon Saturday start provided a challenge for the United Township boys' basketball squad.
For much of the first half Saturday, it appeared as if the Mercer County Golden Eagles might be able to take advantage.
But Daslah Geadeyan put together a personal 10-0 second-quarter run to give the Panthers their first lead and United Township ran away in the second half to close its season with an 82-50 win at East Moline's Panther Den.
Geadeyan led the way with 22 points in his high school finale as the Panthers shot 53% (29 of 55) from the floor to cap a 12-6 season and bounce back from Friday's 63-52 Western Big 6 Conference setback to Quincy.
"We just had to have the mentality that we had to be ready for the next game, that we couldn't dwell on our last game," said Geadeyan, who hit eight of 10 field goal attempts — including a 5-of-7 showing from 3-point range — and also chipped in defensively with three steals.
"During halftime, Coach (head coach Ryan Webber) told us we had to get after it more on defense, and we made some adjustments. I knew I could play harder to get us this win."
That effort paid off as the Panthers outscored the Golden Eagles 31-9 in the third quarter to turn a five-point halftime advantage into a rout.
Geadeyan had plenty of support in Saturday's victory. Junior Mahki Johnson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and sophomore De'Vontay Wright also drained four treys to tally 17 points as the Panthers connected on 15 of 34 attempts from beyond the arc.
However, it was the efforts of Geadeyan that Webber feels will stick with him about this final game of a COVID-19 shortened campaign.
"I'll remember this as the 'Das' game. You name it, he did it out there today," Webber said. "He's been my guy for three years now, and he was going to make sure his last UT game was a win. He's led us to a lot of wins here, and he went out like he deserved."
Initially, though, the Golden Eagles (6-6) had plans of their own as they came out in full flight behind the duo of junior Eli Hofmann and sophomore Owen Relander.
The pair combined for 17 first-quarter points, 11 of which came from Hofmann as he knocked down three treys to help Mercer County grab a pair of early four-point leads and take a 19-18 edge after one. Hofmann, who went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, matched Geadeyan with 22 points, with Relander adding 15, of which 13 came in the first half.
"Give credit to Mercer County," said Webber. "They came out confident and playing great. I didn't think we were playing badly, it was just that they came here to play and to compete."
However, a Geadeyan steal and bucket in the closing seconds of the first quarter was the start of his personal 10-0 run that included two 3-balls to open the second period, putting UT up 26-19.
"I was just running the floor," said Geadeyan, "getting open shots and just playing basketball like I normally do."
MerCo battled back, eventually tying the game at 31 on back-to-back Relander buckets, but the Panthers closed the half with five straight to go up 36-31. In the third quarter, the hosts' defensive pressure led to eight Golden Eagle turnovers and a 13-0 run that enabled UT to take control, going up 67-40 going into the final period.
"I don't know if UT got their legs back under them in the second half, but they applied more pressure, and maybe we got a bit too comfortable in what we were doing," said Mercer County coach Tim Sedam, who also got five rebounds and two steals from Hofmann.
"But, we made a bunch of huge strides this year, and we've got a lot of kids back who got a ton of experience this season. We took steps, and it'll be interesting to see what happens next year."