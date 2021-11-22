Geneseo and UT boys basketball open seasons with win, but in much different fashion

Powe then responded with a 3 right after the break. Geneseo was down by five before Lewis and company brought the team back.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get or what is going to happen during the first game,” Storm said. “It was crazy. It was fun either way. We talked to our guys about not getting down when they made mistakes. I thought late in the fourth quarter our guys were feeling like it was over and they let it get away, but they came back. Then in overtime, we just had that one extra play.”

Geneseo will play next at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Rock Falls at home.

Strong 2nd carries UT

United Township's win came much easier. But it took the Panthers a while to get going.

The Panthers trailed the Rockets 12-7 after the first quarter and didn’t get their first points of the season until 3:58 remained in the first quarter.

But the offense caught fire quickly in the second quarter. Senior guard Mahki Johnson made sure of that.

Johnson came out firing in the second quarter, hitting his three-straight 3-pointers to give UT the lead – something the Panthers would never give up. He finished with 14 points and hit four beyond the arc.