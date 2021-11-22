Geneseo and UT boys basketball open seasons with win, but in much different fashion

In the 15th annual Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament, both Geneseo and United Township began their boys basketball seasons with victories Monday.
But they couldn’t have been more different.
The Panthers cruised to a 68-49 victory over Rockridge before Geneseo and Kewanee faced off in the later game. The Maple Leafs overcame a five-point deficit to tie the game and eventually win 72-69 in overtime.
Geneseo outlasts Kewanee
For junior guard Bristol Lewis, this one meant a little bit more.
Lewis’ uncle and former Kewanee coach, Shaune Lewis, passed away last July. When Lewis was at the free-throw line with 2.3 seconds remaining trailing 59-57, he wasn’t thinking about the game.
He was thinking about his uncle.
“I’m not even going to lie to you, this game was really important to me,” Lewis said. “My uncle was the coach at Kewanee and he passed away recently to a bad accident. That’s what I was thinking about. This game was really emotional for me. I had to do it. I love the game.”
Lewis sank both free throws and sent the game into overtime, where he proceeded to score eight more points. The Maple Leafs won 72-69 and Lewis finished with 40 points.
Niko Powe led Kewanee with 34 points.
There were numerous chances by both teams to steal the victory, but it was Geneseo that made plays when it mattered. While Lewis made play after play to keep the Maple Leafs in it, no play was bigger than Anthony Pierce’s and-1 to put Geneseo up three with two seconds left.
“The way we won it is a bigger confidence boost than if we just won it outright in the fourth quarter,” Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “The fact that we know we can come back and that we have a little grit gave us something we can build on. We know we can use that later. First game and first win of the year, I don’t care how it comes.”
The game was wild from start-to-finish. The first quarter was a game of scoring runs. Geneseo jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind early 3s from Lewis and Pierce, but Powe led a 10-0 Boilermaker run. But Lewis’ third 3-pointer of the first quarter, extending Geneseo’s scoring run to 9-4, sealed the Maple Leafs’ 17-16 lead at the end of the period.
But the first half really felt like the Lewis versus Powe show. The competing duo traded buckets for what seemed like the entire game. Lewis’ 40 points were a game-high, but Powe was close behind with 34.
Powe made sure Kewanee would never go away, despite Geneseo holding a small lead the entire second half. The lead finally crumbled in the fourth quarter when Powe tied it up with a reverse layup to make it 45-45 with 6:19 remaining, forcing a Geneseo timeout.
Powe then responded with a 3 right after the break. Geneseo was down by five before Lewis and company brought the team back.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get or what is going to happen during the first game,” Storm said. “It was crazy. It was fun either way. We talked to our guys about not getting down when they made mistakes. I thought late in the fourth quarter our guys were feeling like it was over and they let it get away, but they came back. Then in overtime, we just had that one extra play.”
Geneseo will play next at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Rock Falls at home.
Strong 2nd carries UT
United Township's win came much easier. But it took the Panthers a while to get going.
The Panthers trailed the Rockets 12-7 after the first quarter and didn’t get their first points of the season until 3:58 remained in the first quarter.
But the offense caught fire quickly in the second quarter. Senior guard Mahki Johnson made sure of that.
Johnson came out firing in the second quarter, hitting his three-straight 3-pointers to give UT the lead – something the Panthers would never give up. He finished with 14 points and hit four beyond the arc.
“You could just see Mahki getting hot and the guys exhale,” UT coach Ryan Webber said. “It was like they realized and said ‘OK, we are going to be OK.’ They were so amped up to play and anytime you are pumped up at the beginning of the season and the first game isn’t starting as well as you want it to, that can happen. You could see them exhale once the ball started going through the basket. It allowed us to relax.”
After that, Darius Rogers and Devontay Wright took over. Both finished with a team-high 17 points. Rogers was attacking the lane and forcing the Rocket defense to close in. And that’s when Wright, who hit five 3-pointers, found open looks from deep.
“I really liked that it wasn’t just one guy,” Webber said. “Mahki Johnson was tremendous in the second quarter. Then it was Darius and Omarion (Roberts, who scored 11) and then Devontay.”
The UT defense was also relentless. The Panthers played a half-court press for much of the second half that caused the Rockets fits. The lead ballooned from six points to 20 in a matter of minutes.
Halfway through the fourth quarter it was 60-38 UT and Webber was able it to sub in four sophomores, giving the young players valuable varsity minutes early in the season before eventually winning 68-49.
Nate Henry led Rockridge with 25 points.
“I like that we got a lot of guys in,” Webber said. “That was important. Hopefully now they can get better the next time they are out there. We knew Rockridge was going to be a tough game. They can win a sectional in 2A. I was a game that we really respected. We knew it was going to be a tough opener.”
UT will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to face Princeton at Geneseo High School.