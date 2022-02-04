Geneseo battles, but Galesburg holds on for the win

GENESEO — Celebrating senior night Friday, the Geneseo boys' basketball team hoped to ride the emotion of the evening to a fast start.

However, the visiting Galesburg Silver Streaks flipped that script. A 12-point lead after one quarter coupled with a strong finishing kick enabled Galesburg to battle past the Maple Leafs for a 72-47 victory.

"We didn't get some shots to fall early, but we were playing decent defense, and that enabled us to stay in the game," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "The third quarter, we came out and did a nice job, but a big factor is that Galesburg is deeper, bigger and stronger. They wore us down.

"I'm proud of the guys; they executed what we were trying to get done. We played Galesburg better than the first time (a 76-46 road loss on Dec. 17), so we showed a lot of growth there."

Down by 11 at halftime, the Leafs (8-16, 2-9 WB6) used back-to-back buckets by junior guard Bristol Lewis and then an Anthony Pierce 3-pointer to make a run at the Silver Streaks, closing the gap to seven points twice.

But as Storm alluded to, Galesburg used its depth to gradually wear down the hosts. A Tayt Hager trey with 2:55 left in the third had Geneseo within 47-39, but the Streaks took a 53-40 lead into the fourth and never let the Leafs back within single digits.

"Geneseo battled. They really battled," said Galesburg coach Chad Thompson, whose 22-5 club remains mathematically in the hunt for a Western Big 6 title share at 7-4 after first-place Quincy lost 76-57 at Moline Friday night.

"We had to lock down on defense in the second half, and I thought we did a good job of playing through (Lewis) having the hot hand."

Lewis finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Maple Leafs, but the relentless Silver Streak physicality wore on him down the stretch as he missed his final eight shots and Galesburg outscored Geneseo 19-7 in the fourth quarter.

"We needed both of those guys (Lewis and Pierce, who added 12 points) in there for scoring," said Storm. "It was hard to give those guys a blow."

In terms of scoring, Galesburg got the ideal balance, especially with junior standout Easton Steck sidelined with a concussion.

Dre Egipciaco led the way with 17 points, with twin brother Alex adding 10. Jeremiah Babers notched 14 points and seven rebounds, Koen Derry added 13 points and Ian Dominique — starting in place of Steck — added 10 points. As a team, the Streaks shot 64% (23 of 36) from the field.

"They've got a lot of weapons," Storm said. "It's hard to stop a team that's got a lot of weapons."

Living up to their nickname, the Streaks opened with a lightning-quick start as five quick points from Dre Egipciaco sparked Galesburg to a 9-2 lead.

After a Lewis bucket halted that initial run, the Streaks reeled off seven more points to open up a 16-4 edge after the first quarter as Babers hit three straight shots and scored six points in the period.

However, the Leafs dug in their heels in the second period. After a Thomas Henson three-point play halted a 9-0 Galesburg run, Lewis followed with two free throws to get the hosts back within single digits at 18-9.

Galesburg answered by opening up a 32-12 lead as Derry scored seven of his points in the second quarter.

"We had to have guys step up with one of our top guys, Easton Steck, out with a concussion," said Thompson. "We had to make some things happen without him. This was Ian's first start, and he played well."

Yet again, Geneseo came right back at the Streaks, finishing the first half with a flourish.

After 3-pointers by Pierce and Lewis fueled an 8-0 spurt that got the Leafs back in contention, Pierce knocked down a trey from just behind the half-court stripe to get Geneseo within 34-23 at intermission and give it a spark for the second half.

