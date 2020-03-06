Geneseo claims regional title

STERLING – It was a two-year process, but the Geneseo boys basketball team finally accomplished one of its major goals on Friday by beating Rochelle 61-54 to win the Class 3A Sterling Regional title.
The Maple Leafs have battled all season to get to this point where they faced a red-hot Hubs team that were winners of their last eight and 16 of their last 18.
It took a full team effort from Geneseo, something that coach Brad Storm knew his club was capable of putting together and earning a spot in Tuesday's Peoria Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. against Peoria Notre Dame.
“I’m really proud of this group of guys and so happy for them,” Storm said. “This was a two-year process going back to the beginning of last season. We worked hard and prepared well to get here and finally accomplished a goal we never stopped talking about.”
Senior Isaiah Rivera led the Leafs with 20 points, but by his standards it was a cold night as he was 8-of-18 shooting from the field. The senior found other ways to contribute with six assists and nine rebounds.
“The team really stepped up on defense and knocked down shots when they had the ball,” Rivera said.
The Colorado State commit went on an individual run in the third quarter that opened up the game for the Maple Leafs, who led 52-40 at the third quarter break. Rivera scored half of his 20 points in the third quarter and was held scoreless the rest of the way.
“Our defensive effort led to transitions and breakaways and the ball just happened to be in my hands for those moments,” Rivera said. “The team stepped up big time tonight, especially the younger guys like Bristol. He didn’t play nervous and had a really great game.”
That was freshman Bristol Lewis, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.
“A game like this takes all of us,” Lewis said. “Obviously, Isaiah is great but it takes five guys on the court and the guys off of the bench to get the win, and we really stepped up tonight to get that done.”
“He’s never afraid when he’s on the court and is always confident in his abilities,” Storm said about his freshman starter. “He’s invested so much time out of the spotlight and he came alive on the big stage tonight.”
As Rivera said, defense was important for the Leafs against a Hubs team with a knack for knocking down 3-pointers. Rochelle was held to just 10-of-30 from deep as the Geneseo defense smothered many shots that the Hubs took.
“They made some killer shots tonight and went on mini runs,” Storm said. “The team was able to stay composed and rallied back. They didn’t get rattled and made runs of their own. We knew coming in they would be firing shots from deep and we were able to limit successful shots.”
Leading the Hubs was Austin Brown, who had 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-11 from deep.