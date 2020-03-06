Geneseo claims regional title

“Our defensive effort led to transitions and breakaways and the ball just happened to be in my hands for those moments,” Rivera said. “The team stepped up big time tonight, especially the younger guys like Bristol. He didn’t play nervous and had a really great game.”

That was freshman Bristol Lewis, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

“A game like this takes all of us,” Lewis said. “Obviously, Isaiah is great but it takes five guys on the court and the guys off of the bench to get the win, and we really stepped up tonight to get that done.”

“He’s never afraid when he’s on the court and is always confident in his abilities,” Storm said about his freshman starter. “He’s invested so much time out of the spotlight and he came alive on the big stage tonight.”

As Rivera said, defense was important for the Leafs against a Hubs team with a knack for knocking down 3-pointers. Rochelle was held to just 10-of-30 from deep as the Geneseo defense smothered many shots that the Hubs took.