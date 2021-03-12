Geneseo ends season on high note

GENESEO — Geneseo ended its season Friday night on its home floor in heart-stopping fashion, pulling ahead in the final quarter and holding off a defensive pressure-fueled comeback by the Sterling Golden Warriors to pick up the Western Big 6 victory by the final score of 55-52.
The hard-fought battle between regional rivals ended the pandemic-shortened campaign for both teams, as the IHSA has elected not to hold a state tournament this year.
Coach Brad Storm’s Geneseo Maple Leafs shot the ball well in the fourth quarter and converted critical free throws in the closing minute to finish the season 5-9, 4-9 in the Western Big 6. Sterling ended up 7-9, 5-8 in conference.
“I’m proud of the way our guys were able to withstand the defensive pressure that Sterling applied in the closing three minutes of the game. They forced us to bend, but not break, with the ability of their guards to attack the ball and utilize their quickness to create turnovers without fouling,” Storm said. “We knew they would double- and triple-team on inbound plays, and we practiced several different schemes and formations to deal with the pressure.”
The Maple Leafs built their lead by putting on an offensive show to open the final quarter, outscoring the Warriors 13-3 in the first four minutes of the period to build a seven-point lead. Lewis hit two big 3-pointers and added a driving score in the lane during the stretch.
Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez deployed full-court defensive pressure for the last four minutes to capitalize on the quickness of his guards, and it worked as the Warriors pulled to within one point at 51-50 with two minutes to play.
Geneseo seniors Kyle Traphagan and Kade Ariano, however, proved to be up to the challenge of dealing with pressure-packed moments, though, as each converted both ends of a 1-and-1 from the foul line in the final minutes of the game to solidify the lead.
In the closing seconds, Ariano partially blocked a shot by Sterling standout senior guard Noel Aponte and grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Geneseo.
“Kade and Kyle came up big, very big, for us in converting free throws to keep us ahead,” Storm said. “It’s so important to keep a lead, even a slim lead, as the game winds down, Kade did a great job on the defensive end against an excellent player in the closing seconds, and Bristol was able to light it up to put us ahead.”
Geneseo was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points and five rebounds and junior Anthony Pierce with 12 points. Traphagan added 10 points and three assists, and Ariano chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.
The back-and-forth contest featured several lead changes in the final three quarters after Geneseo was able to stake itself to 17-11 lead after the first period.
Sterling altered its defensive game-plan in the second quarter and benefited from balanced scoring to lead at halftime by a single point, 25-24. The Golden Warriors were able to hold Lewis, Geneseo’s leading scorer, to just 5 points in the half.
Sterling, which was paced by Aponte's 12 points, edged out slightly further in the third to lead by 3 (41-38) heading into the fourth quarter before the Leafs took control.
It was a positive end to a season the likes of which Storm hopes to never see again.
“You hear people say something is totally unprecedented quite often, but this season was unprecedented, and I hope we will never go through a season like this again with the uncertainty, the masks, the lack of practice time, and canceling the state tournament,” Storm said. “The shortened season made every practice and every game more intense, more focused, and I’m getting too old for all that pressure.”