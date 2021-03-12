Geneseo ends season on high note

Sterling coach Ryan Vasquez deployed full-court defensive pressure for the last four minutes to capitalize on the quickness of his guards, and it worked as the Warriors pulled to within one point at 51-50 with two minutes to play.

Geneseo seniors Kyle Traphagan and Kade Ariano, however, proved to be up to the challenge of dealing with pressure-packed moments, though, as each converted both ends of a 1-and-1 from the foul line in the final minutes of the game to solidify the lead.

In the closing seconds, Ariano partially blocked a shot by Sterling standout senior guard Noel Aponte and grabbed the rebound to seal the win for Geneseo.

“Kade and Kyle came up big, very big, for us in converting free throws to keep us ahead,” Storm said. “It’s so important to keep a lead, even a slim lead, as the game winds down, Kade did a great job on the defensive end against an excellent player in the closing seconds, and Bristol was able to light it up to put us ahead.”

Geneseo was led by Bristol Lewis with 18 points and five rebounds and junior Anthony Pierce with 12 points. Traphagan added 10 points and three assists, and Ariano chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.