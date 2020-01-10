Geneseo falls to Galesburg 71-50 in first Big 6 loss

GENESEO — Friday night in Geneseo featured a matchup between the top two scorers in the Western Big Six Conference, but Galesburg made a statement as a team on both sides of the ball in a 71-50 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Silver Streaks (15-2, 4-2 Big Six) used a smothering defense and consistent shooting in the dominant win over the Maple Leafs (12-5, 4-1), who took their first Big Six loss.
Isaiah Rivera had to work for every bit of his 30 points to lead Geneseo, but Galesburg’s deadly duo of Jaylin McCants (31 points, 11 rebounds) and Kyleb Meadows (23 points, 6-9 3s) were too much in a game in which the Silver Streaks outscored the Leafs 18-5 in the fourth quarter.
Geneseo is 3-3 in its last six games.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm gave credit to the intense defense from Galesburg, which played as well as he’s seen on Friday night.
“I thought we had some guys that didn’t respond well to that good defense and kind of got on their heals a little bit and maybe weren’t as aggressive looking to score,” Storm said, “and when they did look to score, they were always looking over their shoulder or wondering what was coming.”
Rivera had nine rebounds, shooting 9-28 from the field and 11-12 at the free throw line against the physical Galesburg coverage. The Leafs shot 16-49 as a team and 4-13 from deep as Jacob McConnell’s seven points on 3-5 shooting was second for the Leafs.
You have free articles remaining.
Galesburg was 28-54 from the field and 9-19 from distance. Eric Price (eight points) was held to half his scoring average, but Meadows picked up the Streaks with his timely triples.
“I thought they had a great gameplan and took our guys out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Storm said. “And they shot the ball well.”
Geneseo trailed 19-14 after one quarter and 39-28 at halftime. Geneseo trailed by eight after three quarters but missed its first eight shots in the fourth as Galesburg did not slow down offensively. Geneseo was 2-14 from the field and 0-2 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“Their aggressiveness made us less aggressive, instead of us trying to match it,” Storm said. “We needed them to miss some shots, but then when they did miss it, there they were getting the offensive rebound. I thought they physically kind of dominated us on both sides of the floor and imposed their will, and we let them for too long of stretches.”
Storm liked the 17-14 third-quarter run by his team, but Galesburg absorbed the punches and stormed back in the final frame.
“We told the guys before, we’re not going to go undefeated in this conference,” Storm said. “We didn’t want one (loss) to necessarily be here at home, but if this is something we can learn from and it helps us down the road, then great. One thing we can take away from this is that we need to be more aggressive when there’s a physical game like that instead of backing down. If teams are hitting shots, we’ve got to do a better job of guarding them.”
Foul trouble also disrupted Geneseo’s rotation as three players were called for two fouls apiece in the first half.
“We know we can play better than that and they’re not a 21-point better team than us,” Storm said,“but they were tonight, and that’s the way it goes.”
Geneseo next has road trips to Macomb on Tuesday and Quincy Friday with today’s Morton Shootout cancelled.