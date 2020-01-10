Geneseo falls to Galesburg 71-50 in first Big 6 loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Galesburg was 28-54 from the field and 9-19 from distance. Eric Price (eight points) was held to half his scoring average, but Meadows picked up the Streaks with his timely triples.

“I thought they had a great gameplan and took our guys out of what we wanted to do offensively,” Storm said. “And they shot the ball well.”

Geneseo trailed 19-14 after one quarter and 39-28 at halftime. Geneseo trailed by eight after three quarters but missed its first eight shots in the fourth as Galesburg did not slow down offensively. Geneseo was 2-14 from the field and 0-2 at the line in the fourth quarter.

“Their aggressiveness made us less aggressive, instead of us trying to match it,” Storm said. “We needed them to miss some shots, but then when they did miss it, there they were getting the offensive rebound. I thought they physically kind of dominated us on both sides of the floor and imposed their will, and we let them for too long of stretches.”

Storm liked the 17-14 third-quarter run by his team, but Galesburg absorbed the punches and stormed back in the final frame.