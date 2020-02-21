Geneseo gets back on track, beats Quincy

"Adonte took great shots and never got out of his game. We know he is a good spot-up shooter and when he made the first one you could see his confidence."

Storm saw it, too.

"We know he is capable of scoring, but we didn't expect him to score 30," Storm said. "He was the best player out there. He is a tough guy to guard because he can shoot it, but he is also so strong taking the ball to the basket."

Rivera, who finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds was not a big factor in the opening half as Geneseo was able to get inside the zone with other guys and they made their shots.

It also hurt that Rivera picked up two fouls and had to sit the final 4:44 of the half as Quincy turned a 20-10 Geneseo lead into a 25-21 game at halftime.

"We looked at a lot of film and saw some openings in the middle," Storm said. "We exposed them early and then they made some adjustments and took that away."

Added Douglas, "We had a plan, but part of that was not to let them get wide-open 10 footers in the lane. Jeremiah is the guy in the middle so we had to move Lucas Reis (10 points) into that spot and we figured things out eventually."