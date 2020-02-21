Geneseo gets back on track, beats Quincy

GENESEO — The Geneseo Maple Leafs boys' basketball team needed something good to happen. They got it.
After losses to Galesburg and Rock Island by a combined 59 points heading into Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Quincy, the Leafs were searching for a different look.
Holding on for dear life, Geneseo held off a scrappy Quincy squad 53-49.
"We needed to find our confidence again," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "We had to learn again that what we have done all season does work. We had a good week and we got what we needed to do done."
Added senior Isaiah Rivera, "We were losing our confidence a little and we needed a win to feel good again before we end the regular season next week and then the postseason the next week."
The Leafs (19-8, 9-4 WB6) led most of the game, but a Quincy team without its leading scorer and rebounder Jeremiah Talton (out for 3-4 weeks with a knee injury suffered last week against United Township) never quit.
Leading the way for the Blue Devils (16-11, 8-5) was a huge effort from senior Adonte Crider. He made five 3-pointers and poured in 30 points.
"We were lucky to at least have a full week to know Jeremiah was out," Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. "At least we could move some people around but (Talton) is just a consistent for us. When he shoots, we believe it is going in. He rebounds, he defends and he is the spirit for our team.
"Adonte took great shots and never got out of his game. We know he is a good spot-up shooter and when he made the first one you could see his confidence."
Storm saw it, too.
"We know he is capable of scoring, but we didn't expect him to score 30," Storm said. "He was the best player out there. He is a tough guy to guard because he can shoot it, but he is also so strong taking the ball to the basket."
Rivera, who finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds was not a big factor in the opening half as Geneseo was able to get inside the zone with other guys and they made their shots.
It also hurt that Rivera picked up two fouls and had to sit the final 4:44 of the half as Quincy turned a 20-10 Geneseo lead into a 25-21 game at halftime.
"We looked at a lot of film and saw some openings in the middle," Storm said. "We exposed them early and then they made some adjustments and took that away."
Added Douglas, "We had a plan, but part of that was not to let them get wide-open 10 footers in the lane. Jeremiah is the guy in the middle so we had to move Lucas Reis (10 points) into that spot and we figured things out eventually."
That's when Rivera took over. He scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second half.
"I don't think I was forcing anything," Rivera said. "It just seemed like anytime I touched someone it was a foul and that makes it hard to play."
As big as Rivera's second half was, it was a huge 3-pointer by Kyle Traphagan that was the biggest play of the game.
After Crider cut the lead to 45-44 late in the fourth quarter freshman Bristol Lewis (11 points) found Traphagan (11 points) in the corner and he buried the triple to keep Quincy at bay.
"We knew Kyle had not made a jump shot all night but I yelled to (Lewis to pass it to him and told Kyle to shoot it," Storm said. "Bristol made the right play with the pass and Kyle shot it with confidence."