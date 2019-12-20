Geneseo moves atop Big 6 with win at Rock Island

When Geneseo joined the Western Big Six Conference for the 2019-20 season, one would have been hard-pressed to think 2019 would end with Maple Leafs basketball ruling the roost.
One night after the girls' basketball team beat Moline to take the solo lead in the Big Six, the boys came back on Friday and rolled past Rock Island 76-62 at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
"That's really crazy," said Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera, who scored 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to dominate the Rocks. "This just shows what kind of people we have in our building. Both the girls and our team are working every day to do this."
Added Leafs coach Brad Storm, "There is still a lot of games left, but for at least until January, we are both at the top. We both also know that every night the rest of the way will be tough."
Storm came into Friday's game a bit leery of how his team would handle the prohibitive preseason league favorite on its home court. Instead of being scared, the Leafs (9-2, 4-0) took the game to the Rocks (6-3, 3-1) from the start.
"We talked about coming out swinging and be the aggressors," he said. "Our guys responded early, and then when Rocky made a run we just kept playing."
Rivera played the entire 32 minutes, scoring 17 in the first half as Geneseo took a 36-33 lead at intermission. In the second half he made six of seven field goals and finished the game with nine straight free throws.
"The thing was, it wasn't just me," Rivera said. "Other guys made some big shots, and ... that opens up lanes when they are making shots."
Cade Ariano and and Tim Lehman each made two baskets inside, Kyle Traphagen hit two huge 3s in the third quarter after missing his first seven shots, and freshman Bristol Lewis scored 13 points.
"Trap was really upset at halftime, but he hit two shots," Rivera said, "and I don't think Bristol knows himself how good he is."
RI coach Thom Sigel had a long postgame session with his team and was disappointed with where his team stands after its second straight loss.
"We have been telling our guys about things we need to address and they have not been serious enough about them," Sigel said. "Hopefully this caught their attention. It's bad habits in practice and joking around before games. We took quick shots, we missed layups and we missed free throws.
"It's on us as coaches to get back to taking the steps we need to take to get to where we want to be and can be. When we are winning, it all looks good but we need to get better when things are not going well."
Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 17 points and Jordan Rice added 14, but just two in the second half.