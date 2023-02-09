Geneseo built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 65-38 win over Moline in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Geneseo opened with an 18-11 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' shooting jumped in front for a 29-20 lead over the Maroons at the half.

Geneseo pulled to a 47-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 18-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Moline and Geneseo played in a 78-50 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Moline faced off against Bloomington . Click here for a recap. Geneseo took on Orion on February 4 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.

