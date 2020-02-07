Geneseo rolls over Pioneers in Big 6 action

Geneseo has conference games remaining against Galesburg, Rocky, Quincy and Sterling, beginning on Tuesday evening next week with the fight for the conference lead at Galesburg.

“It has been a great experience for us this season, our first in the Big 6, and especially gratifying for me to see the growth and development of so many of our players,” said Storm. “In this game, Kyle Traphagen and Jacob McConnell in particular were excellent complements to Isaiah, both with their defensive positioning, and also in making some excellent interior passes and knocking down key shots.”

Alleman coach Kyle Murray is determined to keep his team in a positive frame of mind, learn from each game, and build on their conference run for the post-season when they will face smaller schools.

“I can’t say enough about Isaiah Rivera," said Murray. "He is truly an outstanding player who can do it all, and it is a pleasure to watch him and allow our guys to learn from him.”