Geneseo's 'other guys' making the difference

GENESEO — The statistics say one thing but those who are in the know understand that the Geneseo boys' basketball team is far from being a one-man show.
Sure, senior Isaiah Rivera has scored more than half of the Maple Leafs' points and grabbed more than 40 percent of the their rebounds. However, that has happened before and it didn't always work.
This season, the Maple Leafs are 18-6 overall and 8-2 in the Western Big 6, a half-game behind Galesburg with those two teams squaring off Tuesday night at John Thiel Gym.
"No question, we are way more than just Isaiah," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "The stats say it might be but we would not be winning without the other guys around him. They do all the little things that don't count in the stats, plus they are giving a lot more in the stats."
One moment this season showed the difference in this season vs. seasons past. That came a couple of weeks ago when Moline was leading Geneseo 56-55 in the closing seconds at Wharton Field House.
Sure, Rivera got the ball and made the winning shot but it was what Storm said after the game. He mentioned that if Rivera could not get open there was an alternate play for a screen and roll where either junior Kyle Traphagen or freshman Bristol Lewis would take the shot.
"That would have never been a thought last year," Storm said. "It would have been go to Isaiah or nothing."
That is why those "other guys" are the difference in the record for the Leafs this season. Anyone can, and will, take a big shot.
"I don't think there would have ever been a thought of setting up a play for me," Traphagen said. "I would have never had the confidence to even want to take that shot. Now, the confidence is there and I was ready if the ball came to me."
Added Lewis: "I think people believe we are just Isaiah but you win basketball games with the five guys on the court and the guys on the bench. The biggest thing I have noticed is Isaiah trusts us."
That wasn't always the case in past years. That is nothing against Rivera. It was more a case of not having players who wanted the ball in big situations. Now, this is a team that understands how to win.
"I think we all understood that we had a really young team last year and it was kind of a rebuilding year," senior Jacob McConnell. "I don't think we were ready last year and I don't think we all understood what it takes to win.
"Every guy understood it in the summer and fall and we put the work in. Isaiah is a great lead, he is kind of our head coach on the court. We don't have to score a lot or rebound a lot, we have to set screens, block out and make the open shots we get."
Traphagen knew this would be a good team. It was a win over Rock Island earlier this season that upped the ante.
"That's when we realized we could be a great team," he said. "To go into Rocky and beat them opened everyone's eyes."
Key that evening were big points by Traphagen, Lewis, PJ Moser, Kade Ariano and Tim Lehman. Even with Rivera scoring 40 that night, it was the team that won.
"I don't think anyone would question who our guy is," Storm said, "but having guys around him who make the difference. They want to make a play and they understand how to win. It's fun to watch them play and it's fun to watch Isaiah play with these guys he has worked so hard to make better."