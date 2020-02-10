Geneseo's 'other guys' making the difference

That is why those "other guys" are the difference in the record for the Leafs this season. Anyone can, and will, take a big shot.

"I don't think there would have ever been a thought of setting up a play for me," Traphagen said. "I would have never had the confidence to even want to take that shot. Now, the confidence is there and I was ready if the ball came to me."

Added Lewis: "I think people believe we are just Isaiah but you win basketball games with the five guys on the court and the guys on the bench. The biggest thing I have noticed is Isaiah trusts us."

That wasn't always the case in past years. That is nothing against Rivera. It was more a case of not having players who wanted the ball in big situations. Now, this is a team that understands how to win.

"I think we all understood that we had a really young team last year and it was kind of a rebuilding year," senior Jacob McConnell. "I don't think we were ready last year and I don't think we all understood what it takes to win.

"Every guy understood it in the summer and fall and we put the work in. Isaiah is a great lead, he is kind of our head coach on the court. We don't have to score a lot or rebound a lot, we have to set screens, block out and make the open shots we get."