Geneseo's Rivera nabs 3A first-team AP All-State honors

The honor for Rivera, who is scheduled to begin his career at Colorado State in June with summer classes and basketball work, was hardly surprising.

“I think it was a no-brainer, he was the top vote-getter on the 2nd team last year,” said veteran Geneseo coach Brad Storm. “There's a lot of talent in Illinois, but he's definitely one of the best.”

He proved that night in and night out against some of the toughest competition. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard/small forward also found out what it was like to battle through adversity on many nights, facing double- and triple-teams and usually feeling like a punching bag after contests.

To say the least, he earned his stats.

“It was pretty tough,” said Rivera of being the focus of other teams' scouting reports and physical defenses. “It was a lot of getting beat up every night. I knew going into every single game that I wasn't going to get any calls my way. … I just had to expect it, play through it and find ways to make your teammates better. When I could get them going, it frees me up a little bit to be able to do what I do.”