Geneseo's Rivera nabs 3A first-team AP All-State honors

Isaiah Rivera is reaping the rewards of a tremendous basketball season.
On Thursday, the first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference selection added to his lengthy list of accomplishments by being named to the five-player Associated Press Class 3A All-State first team.
“It's just an honor to know that all that I've been working for for a long time in my life, that work pays off,” said Rivera. “I just have to continue working.”
Rivera put up some impressive numbers this season in leading the Maple Leafs to a 21-10 record, a second-place finish in the Big 6 and a regional championship. He averaged 27.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. The 2019 IBCA first-teamer also set the school record for career scoring, finishing with 2,486 points.
Two other Western Big 6 Conference standouts also garnered recognition on the Class 3A honor squad. Rock Island junior point guard Jordan Rice was an honorable mention selection after helping the Rocks to a 23-9 season and tying Geneseo in the conference race at 9-5. Galesburg senior Jaylin McCants, who helped the Silver Streaks to a Big 6 title, was an AP second-team selection.
Rocky's Rice averaged 12.7 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and was the defensive stopper on a club that finished the season ranked 8th in the final AP Class 3A poll. He, too, was a first-team All-WB6 selection with both Rivera and McCants, who averaged 21.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
The honor for Rivera, who is scheduled to begin his career at Colorado State in June with summer classes and basketball work, was hardly surprising.
“I think it was a no-brainer, he was the top vote-getter on the 2nd team last year,” said veteran Geneseo coach Brad Storm. “There's a lot of talent in Illinois, but he's definitely one of the best.”
He proved that night in and night out against some of the toughest competition. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard/small forward also found out what it was like to battle through adversity on many nights, facing double- and triple-teams and usually feeling like a punching bag after contests.
To say the least, he earned his stats.
“It was pretty tough,” said Rivera of being the focus of other teams' scouting reports and physical defenses. “It was a lot of getting beat up every night. I knew going into every single game that I wasn't going to get any calls my way. … I just had to expect it, play through it and find ways to make your teammates better. When I could get them going, it frees me up a little bit to be able to do what I do.”
That just showed a little of who Rivera is as a “team-first” guy. Storm knows his standout was more than just about numbers and when asked to go beyond the stats to define Rivera, Storm's first response was “that's a list.”
“It starts with his work ethic, the kid is just driven like no other,” said Storm. “He wants to be good and he wants to learn. If somebody suggests that there's something he can improve upon, he sets his mind to working on that. There is an unusual drive that he has that a lot of players don't have. That's where it starts.
“But he's also not just a good player on the court, but also such a good teammate to play with. He cares about his team and his teammates. He is a high moral character and a good role model for everybody. He is kind of the whole package — he sets examples in the classroom, on the court and in public.”
Rivera always was “team-first,” and he showed that right to the end. Even with all of his personal accomplishments, he had no hesitation picking his favorite moment from the season.
“Definitely winning a regional championship with my team, that was the biggest accomplishment of the season,” he said of the Class 3A Sterling Regional title. “Seeing the joy of everybody; you saw how hard they worked all season long and seeing the looks on their faces when we got to hold up that plaque was really the biggest accomplishment.”