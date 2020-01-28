Geneseo's Rivera will never forget his hero — Bryant

"We were just down and needed a spark," Rivera said. "My teammates understand and they want to do whatever it takes to win. They worked just as hard as me by getting me open with screens and passes. I wouldn't call this my best game because I went back and looked at the game, I should have had 50-something."

What makes Rivera such a standout player is that Kobe-like work ethic. Despite his 2,000 career points, his NCAA Division I scholarship to Colorado State and his numerous school records, Rivera is never satisfied.

"It would be hard to say what is the thing he has improved in most," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "He has gotten better at everything, every season. He picks out something to work on to make him a more complete player and he does it.

"If Isaiah feels like he has a weakness, he will work on it until he gets it right. The mental growth I have seen is so incredible, and he uses it for him."

Rivera points at a few things he has changed about his game from last year to now, including adding a strong mid-range game.

"I'd say I shot more mid-range jumpers in the first two games this season than I did all of my junior year," Rivera said.