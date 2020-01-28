Geneseo's Rivera will never forget his hero — Bryant

GENESEO — It does not matter that Isaiah Rivera never played alongside Kobe Bryant. The Geneseo senior feels like he is a part of the basketball brethren that lost one of their leaders.
That is what makes it hard to believe for this week's Illinois Pacesetter. Rivera feels as if he lost one of his heroes and the player he emulated from the time he picked up a basketball.
Bryant died on Sunday, along with eight others, in a helicopter crash.
"Man, he was the guy," Rivera said. "I just loved to listen to his YouTube talks about outworking your opponent. That helped me build the work ethic I have right now. This is about more than basketball, he was a leader and an inspiration to so many people.
"When I was little, I would sit down and watch him play on TV. Then, I would immediately grab my ball, run outside and try to do all the things he had just done on TV. I have grown up following Kobe, LeBron (James) and (Derrick) Rose."
The way it is going, there just might be some youngsters now who are, or will be, watching Rivera down the road.
The talented Maple Leafs star put on one of his shows last Friday, pouring in 47 points in a 73-63 Western Big 6 Conference win over Sterling. Rivera scored 19 points in the third quarter to turn a halftime deficit into a win.
"We were just down and needed a spark," Rivera said. "My teammates understand and they want to do whatever it takes to win. They worked just as hard as me by getting me open with screens and passes. I wouldn't call this my best game because I went back and looked at the game, I should have had 50-something."
What makes Rivera such a standout player is that Kobe-like work ethic. Despite his 2,000 career points, his NCAA Division I scholarship to Colorado State and his numerous school records, Rivera is never satisfied.
"It would be hard to say what is the thing he has improved in most," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. "He has gotten better at everything, every season. He picks out something to work on to make him a more complete player and he does it.
"If Isaiah feels like he has a weakness, he will work on it until he gets it right. The mental growth I have seen is so incredible, and he uses it for him."
Rivera points at a few things he has changed about his game from last year to now, including adding a strong mid-range game.
"I'd say I shot more mid-range jumpers in the first two games this season than I did all of my junior year," Rivera said.
The thing about Rivera is that most have never seen all he can do. He spends nearly every minute on the court with two, three and sometimes four defenders on him — usually holding, grabbing and scratching him anywhere he is on the hardwood.
"You talk to college coaches and they say no one will defend him in college like they do in high school," Storm said. "He will have great teammates around him. No question, he will be able to do things starting next year that we have never seen."
Both Storm and Rivera are excited for that, but they also know there is a lot more to do at Geneseo first.
"It is hard when you can't move on the court with some space," Rivera said. "I look forward to that. I don't let the way teams play me now affect my game. It's a challenge and motivation for me.
"Right now, though, I'm having my best season in my Geneseo career and I'm having so much fun. We still have some things to do and I'm excited about that for now."